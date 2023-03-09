Hudson Valley Man Pleads Guilty To Murder, DA Says

A Hudson Valley man has pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting death of another man last year.

Dutchess County resident Devin A. Taylor, age 27, of Poughkeepsie, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, March 8, to the Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, death of Darren Villani, said Assistant Dutchess County District Attorney Matthew Weishaupt.

He also pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon, Weishaupt said.

Villani, age 28, of Poughkeepsie, was found after officers responded to 911 calls reporting a shooting on Mansion Street, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the city of Poughkeepsie Police.

Taylor faces 22 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Wednesday, April 19.

He remains remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

The investigation into the murder continues.