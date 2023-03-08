Open in App
Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. drops drugging for sex charges against pro basketball trainer from Rhode Island

By Bryan Lambert, Ted Daniel,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6hF6_0lC2AuXL00

The state of Massachusetts will no longer pursue charges against a professional trainer for NBA stars accused of drugging and raping a woman in Boston last year.

The state filed a nolle proseqiui, a decline to prosecutor motion Wednesday, acknowledging they could not prove the charges against Warwick, Rhode Island native Robert McClanaghan, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

“Based on a review of all available evidence, including information that emerged after the defendant’s arrest, the Commonwealth has determined that it cannot prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt at trial,” stated Hayden.

In November, a woman accused McClanaghan of sprinkling something in her drink at a hotel bar and then taking her to a hotel room where they had sex. Prosecutors have said the alleged drink spiking can be seen on surveillance video.

McClanaghan exchanged sexual messages with the woman and sent her a photo of two people engaging in a sexual act the following day.

McClanaghan has worked with NBA stars such as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. According to his website, McClanaghan touts himself as “the premier skills development trainer for top players in the NBA.”

In September, McClanaghan caught up with two prominent New England coaches, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and UConn Women’s Basketball head coach Geno Auriemma. According to a 2017 article for the Ringer , Mazzulla used to be an assistant for the skills coach.

McClanaghan had his bail slashed from $30,000 to $10,000 in January after his attorney, Kelli Porges, challenged key components of the case . A toxicology test conducted by the State Lab found no commonly known date rape drugs in the system of McClanaghan’s accuser. Porges said Alprazolam and Amphetamines were detected in the woman, but according to Porges, those pharmaceuticals were at levels that would have not caused the symptoms the accuser has alleged.

In a court filing, McClanaghan’s attorney also wrote, “the video unequivocally shows the complainant watching the defendant jokingly and in full view pretend to put something in her drink to which she slaps his hand away, laughs and continues the date. The video depicts her walking to the elevator and to her hotel room in high-heeled boots without issue after leaving the bar over two hours later.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

