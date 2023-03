KPVI Newschannel 6

Stadium authority bonds could fund Charles sports center By Darryl Kinsey Jr. dkinsey@somdnews.com, 2 days ago

By Darryl Kinsey Jr. dkinsey@somdnews.com, 2 days ago

For years, Charles residents have asked county commissioners to work toward building a regional recreation and aquatics center in the county. A new bill seeks ...