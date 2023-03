HS basketball: State championship scores, schedule

Here’s a look at the schedule on Saturday’s final day of the boys and girls state basketball championships at the Macon Coliseum. Also, the game results from the first three days of championship week:

Class A Division I girls, 11 a.m.: Galloway vs. St. Francis ( Class A Division I bracket )

Class A Division I boys, 1 p.m.: Mount Pisgah Christian vs. King’s Ridge Christian ( Class A Division I bracket )

AAASP final, 3 p.m.

Boys slam-dunk final, 5 p.m.

Class 7A girls, 5:30 p.m.: Norcross vs. Brookwood ( Class 7A bracket )

Class 7A boys, 7:30 p.m.: Cherokee vs. Wheeler ( Class 7A bracket )

Wednesday’s results

Class A Division II girls: Clinch County 45, Lake Oconee Academy 42 ( Class A Division II bracket )

Class A Division II boys : Wilkinson County 40, Charlton County 36 ( Class A Division II bracket )

Class 4A girls: Griffin 51, Baldwin 47 ( Class 4A bracket )

Class 4A boys: Pace Academy 66, Fayette County 54 ( Class 4A bracket )

Thursday’s results

Class 2A girls: Mount Paran Christian 67, Banks County 44 ( Class 2A bracket )

Class 2A boys: Westside-Augusta 89, Providence Christian 81 (OT) ( Class 2A bracket )

Coed 3-point contest: Flowery Branch duo wins again

Class 5A girls: Kell 57, Warner Robins 36 ( Class 5A bracket )

Class 5A boys: Kell 61, Eagle’s Landing 53 ( Class 5A bracket )

Friday’s results

Class 3A girls: Hebron Christian 68, Lumpkin County 36 ( Class 3A bracket )

Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek 66, Cedar Grove 38 ( Class 3A bracket )

Girls 3-point contest: Rabun County’s Southards wins title

Class 6A girls: River Ridge 68, Lovejoy 50 ( Class 6A bracket )

Class 6A boys: Alexander 64, Lee County 42 ( Class 6A bracket )

