Deer Park man arrested in Colorado after allegedly taking off ankle monitor following guilty plea

3 days ago

Law enforcement in Colorado captured a Deer Park man accused of slipping out of his ankle monitor and running away after he pleaded guilty to seriously injuring two small boys, one of whom died.

Austin Reid was arrested in FairPlay, Colorado and is facing charges of failure to identify by a fugitive, resisting arrest, evading arrest, possession of fake license plates, and felon in possession of a firearm, officials said.

Reid is expected to be brought back to Harris County, where he'll be sentenced for two counts of injury to a child stemming from cases that date back to 2019. One of the children, 2-year-old Lucas, died from his injuries.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Suspect who pleaded guilty to injuring 2 children on the run after slipping out of his ankle monitor

Austin Reid had already pleaded guilty to injuring two children, one of whom died in 2019. He is currently nowhere to be found just days before he was to be sentenced for the two first-degree felonies.

Reid and his girlfriend, the mother of the two kids, were both charged. The mother is still awaiting her trial.

Authorities said Reid slipped out of his ankle monitor sometime last Tuesday night and left his father's home, where he was living.

When ABC13 visited the home last Thursday afternoon, Reid's father greeted us at the door and confirmed his son had taken off.

"I hope he's found and brought to justice," Darlene Scrivner, Lucas' grandmother, said.

Since the little boy's death in 2019, Scrivner has worked continuously to bring the suspects to justice.

RELATED: What to know about ankle monitors

"The injuries that were all over his body. There was no way this was an accident in any way, and we do not want it to be looked at as an accident," Scrivner said.

Scrivner, Reid's appointed defense attorney, and prosecutors all expected him to show up for sentencing. After all, he had already pled guilty to two first-degree felony charges.

"This is rare. It doesn't happen very often," Gilbert Sawtell, the prosecutor on the case, said. "All accounts suggested he was going to show up the day of sentencing, and there wouldn't be any issues."

Meanwhile, Lucas' mom, who is facing the same two charges, remains in jail. She has not pleaded to anything.

The other little boy, Lucas' half-brother, recovered from his injuries. He is now 3 years old and with a loving adoptive family.
