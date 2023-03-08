ACC Tournament Day 2: Live Updates

New York Life is the title sponsor of the ACC tournament. Notice the company logo in the midcourt circle and the signage on the court. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament is officially underway in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tuesday marked the start of the action with the first round, and now the second round will follow on Wednesday, then the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship Thursday through Saturday.

The final game of Day 2 featured NC State and Virginia Tech as they fought for a place in the top-eight of the tournament. NC State took the first half with a huge 53-26 lead, led by Terquavion Smith with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Virginia Tech had all eight players who saw the court score in the first half, but their leading scorer after 20 minutes was Justyn Mutts with just six points.

Day 3 of the ACC Tournament will begin on Thursday with a quarterfinals showdown between No. 1 Virginia and No. 9 Wake Forest. The first action of the day is set to tip off at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2.

2023 ACC Tournament schedule, results

2 p.m. – No. 12 Florida State (60) vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (61) (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Boston College (80) vs. No. 15 Louisville (62) (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Virginia Tech (67) vs. No. 14 Notre Dame (64) (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 8

Second Round

12 p.m. – No. 8 Syracuse (74) vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (77) (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Pitt (89) vs. Georgia Tech (81) (ESPN)

7 p.m. – No. 7 North Carolina (85) vs. Boston College (61) (ESPN2/ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 NC State vs. Virginia Tech (ESPN2/ESPN U)

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

12 p.m. – No. 1 Miami vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. No. 5 Pitt (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 7 North Carolina (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. Wednesday’s 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 10

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday’s 12 p.m. winner vs. Thursday’s 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – Thursday’s 7 p.m. winner vs. Thursday’s 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 11

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

Wake Forest 77, Syracuse 74

In the first game of Day 2, No. 8 Syracuse raced out to a lead, holding it halfway through the first half. However, No. 9 Wake Forest came roaring back, and the score sat at 35-33 in favor of the Orange at the halftime break. Forwards Benny Williams and Chris Bell led the way with ten and eight points respectively for Jim Boeheim’s squad, while Demon Deacons forward Bobi Klintman and his ten points kept Wake Forest in it.

The second half was a different story — an exhilarating game of runs between both squads. In the end, it was Wake Forest who were able to hold off their ferocious opponent, utilizing a clutch Daivien Williamson three-pointer with 0.5 seconds left to move onto the next round by a score of 77-74. The Demon Deacons will now take their talents to Thursday’s opening game, where they’ll meet the No. 1 seeded Miami.

Georgia Tech 61, Florida State 60

Offense was scarce in the first half of Game 1, with Florida State leading Georgia Tech 31-21 at halftime. The Seminoles had nine different players score in the first half, while all six of Georgia Tech’s players to see the floor finding the scoresheet as well. Florida State suffered a pair of injuries in the first half. Matthew Cleveland was helped to the locker roomafter rolling his ankle, though he will try to return. Baba Miller then hurt his ankle late in the half, too, but he returned to the bench shortly after.

Both Cleveland and Miller came back in the second half, and that was great news for the Seminoles in a very tight game. Unfortunately for Florida State, though, Georgia Tech came away with the 61-60 win after a free throw in the final second of the game to advance to the second round. Florida State’s season comes to an end, while Georgia Tech moves on to face Pitt on Wednesday.

Boston College 80, Louisville 62

Louisville and Boston College went back and forth for much of the first half of the day’s second game, with the Cardinals eventually taking a 34-31 lead into halftime. Louisville had each member of its starting five reach five points at half, with Brandon Huntley-Hatfield leading the way with nine.

The game remained close for a while, but Boston College eventually pulled away in the second half to secure the 80-62 victory. The Eagles had four players score in double figures, led by Makai Ashton-Langford with 16. Boston College moves on to face North Carolina in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, while Louisville’s season has come to an end.

Pitt 89, Georgia Tech 81

At halftime of the second game of the day, it was evident fifth-seeded Pitt was indignant regarding backing into the ACC Tournament with consecutive losses. The Panthers took out their frustration on Georgia Tech, possessing a 44-31 lead at halftime behind a tremendous start from big man Federiko Federiko and his 13 points and five rebounds.

The second half between Pitt and Georgia Tech saw the Yellow Jackets put on a fierce comeback and took a lead with 12:55 left on the clock before the Panthers steadied against their rally. Ultimately, the Panthers won 89-81 and brought Georgia Tech’s season to an end. Jamarius Burton ended up leading the Panthers offense on the day with 21 points, while Javon Franklin led all Yellow Jackets with 19 points. Pitt will now turn their focus onto a third-round matchup with No. 4 Duke at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

North Carolina 85, Boston College 61

North Carolina entered Wednesday’s action with their NCAA Tournament lives on the line, with many bracket experts calling their matchup with Boston College a “must-win.” Despite them building a huge lead early, the biggest story of the half was an ankle injury to star Armando Bacot that sent him to the locker room. The Tar Heels led the Eagles 43-29 at the break.

Luckily, Bacot’s injury appeared to be a minor one after receiving treatment and some rest in the locker room. He started the second half to help the Tar Heels secure a 85-61 win and eliminate the Eagles. North Carolina’s backcourt was a problem all night long as Caleb Love and R.J. Davis scored a combined 40 points on 16-of-32 shooting.