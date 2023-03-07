Open in App
California State
KYLD WiLD 94.9

Californians Should Never Answer Calls From These 5 Area Codes

By Logan DeLoye,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZgE5_0lC1aFeD00
Photo: Moment RF

Have you ever received a call from a number that looked very suspicious ? Sometimes, it is best to trust your gut when choosing to decline unknown callers, and here's why. According to KTLA , scammers are getting so good at tricking people, that they are able to alter the information that you see on your phone when a call comes in. This technique, known as "spoofing," is the reason that some unsuspecting individuals fall victim to common scams.

Social Catfish listed five area codes that Californians should absolutely not answer when they receive a call. These area codes include, 268, 876, 473, 649, and last but not least, 284. Whenever you see a number beginning with these three numbers on your phone, it is best to simply ignore the call.

Despite the continuous threat , there are ways for residents make their number less available to these scammers. According to the Federal Communications Commission, you can report any number with an area code listed above using the form on their website . Adding your phone number to the National Do Not Call Registry is just another way to prevent scammers from calling your phone. Some service providers will even offer you the opportunity to block unknown callers immediately.

