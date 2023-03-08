Open in App
Kansas City, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Taylor Lewan's tweet a sign of things to come for Chiefs in free agency?

By Charles Goldman,

2 days ago
After the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, the predominant thought was that the team would be able to attract a lot of veteran free agents who wanted to win a ring. They added a few pieces, but for the most part, they attempted to run it back with the guys they had. Now that the Chiefs have won their second Super Bowl in the last four seasons, could we see a resurgence in that train of thought?

With the news of the Chiefs’ decision to let Orlando Brown Jr. test his market in free agency, they’ve already seemingly attracted the interest of one player. On Wednesday, former Tennessee Titans LT Taylor Lewan tweeted at the team with the eyeball emoji. Check it out:

While this more than likely will amount to nothing (learn more about Lewan here), it might be proof of the Chiefs’ plan for the upcoming free agency period. In a free agent class without a lot of star power, K.C. can attract some recently-released veterans who won’t impact the compensatory pick formula, but also fill some of those recently “created” needs ahead of the draft.

Veterans around the league have seen players like Carlos Dunlap come to Kansas City and win a championship in the twilight of his career. That came after Dunlap never once won a playoff game in the 12 seasons prior. It makes the Chiefs that much more of an attractive destination for veterans who are looking to finish their careers on high note.

