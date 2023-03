cubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup (3/8/23): Hoerner Leads Off, Mancini in RF, Steele Starts Against Canada By Evan Altman, 5 days ago

By Evan Altman, 5 days ago

The Cubs welcome Team Canada to Sloan Park Wednesday in a WBC tune-up that features what looks like a regular season lineup. Nico Hoerner leads ...