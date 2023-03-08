Open in App
Sanford, NC
WRAL News

Grace Christian School's Sarah Strong named Gatorade NC Player of the Year for girls basketball

By Nick Stevens, HighSchoolOT managing editor,

2 days ago
Sanford, N.C. — Sarah Strong, a junior at Grace Christian School in Sanford, was named the Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year on Wednesday....
