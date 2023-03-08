Open in App
Fruitport Charter Township, MI
See more from this location?
CBS Detroit

Fruitport man charged with making threats of gun violence against state

By Joseph Buczek,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ba1IA_0lC0whfO00

(CBS DETROIT) - A 67-year-old Fruitport man has been charged with allegedly making several threats of gun violence against the State of Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General's Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit charged Daniel Callahan with making a false report or threat of terrorism and computers and using a computer to commit a crime. Both are felony charges that carry a maximum of 20 years in prison.

According to the attorney general's office, while appearing before the Michigan Court of Appeals Third District in Grand Rapids for a separate matter on Feb. 15, Callahan expressed frustration with the government by asking on the record, "What is it going to take, somebody to get shot before the State acts on it?" On Feb. 23, Callahan filed a pleading for the same case, stating that if the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court did not act lawfully, they and other entities would earn a "future Performance Award for 'MSU Stage Act 2, West Michigan 2023."

"Threats of terrorism against our state residents cannot go unaddressed," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Those who violate our laws intended to protect the operations and safety of those who administer our judicial system will be held accountable by my department."

Callahan was arrested on March 4 and is currently out on bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 14.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
FBI affidavit reveals threats in Michigan: ‘I’ll kill anyone who tries to take my guns’
Sebewaing, MI15 hours ago
Funeral home owner files malicious prosecution lawsuit against Michigan Attorney General
Ypsilanti, MI2 days ago
Shelby Township mortgage broker charged with conspiring to defraud IRS
Shelby Charter Township, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ottawa County man facing terrorism, hate crime charges after threats made during Court of Appeals case
Fruitport Charter Township, MI2 days ago
Second suspect arrested in connection to Michigan's largest fentanyl seizure
Paw Paw, MI12 hours ago
Eastpointe mayor who blasted residents for high crime charged with felony
Eastpointe, MI1 day ago
4 kilos of fentanyl found in Michigan linked to Sinaloa cartel, judge says
Paw Paw, MI19 hours ago
Man loses eye in alleged beating by Clinton Township officer, sues claiming excessive force
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI1 day ago
West Michigan State Reps. introduce bills limiting assault weapon open carry
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Poll: Ban on assault weapons is popular in Michigan, but split across party lines
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Mt. Clemens bar shooting suspect arrested at Roseville home
Roseville, MI2 days ago
Man charged, victim ID’d in Wyoming hotel lot fight
Wyoming, MI3 days ago
Who’s in Charge of Cleaning Up All the Roadkill in Southwest Michigan?
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Gov. Whitmer’s new bill for affordable housing helps communities
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: La Catrina Bar & Grill
Jackson, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy