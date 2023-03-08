Fruitport man charged with making threats of gun violence against state

(CBS DETROIT) - A 67-year-old Fruitport man has been charged with allegedly making several threats of gun violence against the State of Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General's Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit charged Daniel Callahan with making a false report or threat of terrorism and computers and using a computer to commit a crime. Both are felony charges that carry a maximum of 20 years in prison.

According to the attorney general's office, while appearing before the Michigan Court of Appeals Third District in Grand Rapids for a separate matter on Feb. 15, Callahan expressed frustration with the government by asking on the record, "What is it going to take, somebody to get shot before the State acts on it?" On Feb. 23, Callahan filed a pleading for the same case, stating that if the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court did not act lawfully, they and other entities would earn a "future Performance Award for 'MSU Stage Act 2, West Michigan 2023."

"Threats of terrorism against our state residents cannot go unaddressed," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Those who violate our laws intended to protect the operations and safety of those who administer our judicial system will be held accountable by my department."

Callahan was arrested on March 4 and is currently out on bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 14.