The Bears got roasted for a hilarious meme about not needing help from random NFL Draft fans

As we near the chaos of the 2023 NFL free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears might be pro football’s most powerful team. According to Over The Cap, Chicago has over $94 million in salary cap space. It also possesses the all-important No. 1 overall pick.

With 50 days before the draft, the Bears’ Twitter account posted an amusing meme featuring The Office character Michael Scott wearing a Chicago cap. It’s in reference to the Bears’ overall social media team fielding advice from random fans, in this case, “USER23928,” about who to draft in late April.

It was a perfect self-aware joke:

The humor aside, I want to point out the irony.

While the Bears certainly aren’t alone in “entertaining” tips from random fans, they should probably be one of the last professional sports organizations to discount any outside perspectives.

This is the same squad that drafted Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall over the potential future GOAT Patrick Mahomes. They’re the same franchise with one winning season since 2012 and no playoff victories since 2010. I’m not saying Chicago leadership should actually listen to their Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube mentions.

That would be silly.

But I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out the amusing contradiction from one of the NFL’s perennial bottom-feeders joking about how it doesn’t need more assistance. It’s a little on the nose! NFL fans agreed and summarily roasted the Bears.