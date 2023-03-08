Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bears got roasted for a hilarious meme about not needing help from random NFL Draft fans

By Robert Zeglinski,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJZeE_0lC0mjVO00

As we near the chaos of the 2023 NFL free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears might be pro football’s most powerful team. According to Over The Cap, Chicago has over $94 million in salary cap space. It also possesses the all-important No. 1 overall pick.

With 50 days before the draft, the Bears’ Twitter account posted an amusing meme featuring The Office character Michael Scott wearing a Chicago cap. It’s in reference to the Bears’ overall social media team fielding advice from random fans, in this case, “USER23928,” about who to draft in late April.

It was a perfect self-aware joke:

The humor aside, I want to point out the irony.

While the Bears certainly aren’t alone in “entertaining” tips from random fans, they should probably be one of the last professional sports organizations to discount any outside perspectives.

This is the same squad that drafted Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall over the potential future GOAT Patrick Mahomes. They’re the same franchise with one winning season since 2012 and no playoff victories since 2010. I’m not saying Chicago leadership should actually listen to their Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube mentions.

That would be silly.

But I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out the amusing contradiction from one of the NFL’s perennial bottom-feeders joking about how it doesn’t need more assistance. It’s a little on the nose! NFL fans agreed and summarily roasted the Bears.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Justin Fields reacts to Bears blockbuster trade
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Bears awarded 7th-round supplemental pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Packers insider thinks Aaron Rodgers longtime teammate could be part of Jets trade
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Report: A trade offer has been made for Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL16 hours ago
Zulgad: Vikings' decision to release Adam Thielen is latest sign franchise is on the right track
Minneapolis, MN13 hours ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson BACK To New Orleans? Saints Free Agency Buzz On Jarran Reed & Ugo Amadi
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Woman allegedly held captive in locked trailer for 4 years
Houston, TX16 hours ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA9 hours ago
NFL rumors: Richard Sherman blasts NFL teams for insane approach to Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD19 hours ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament
Fayetteville, AR8 hours ago
‘Makes me sick to my stomach’: Texans outraged over video of owner abandoning German Shepherd on side of road, speeding off
Dallas, TX16 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars Significant Roster Decision
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Former LSU coach Will Wade closing in on deal to return to coaching in Louisiana
Baton Rouge, LA16 hours ago
An 82-year-old duped collectors into spending $800,000 on fake basketball cards of players like Michael Jordan. He faces up to 20 years behind bars.
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy