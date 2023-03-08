Open in App
Genshin Impact voice actor encourages fans to bathe properly

By Josh Broadwell,

2 days ago
A popular Genshin Impact voice actor advised fans to trim their nails and bathe before attending her concert so they wouldn’t offend other attendees. Rie Takahashi, who voices Ayaka in the RPG’s Japanese voice track and also has a career as a band singer and solo artist, didn’t just ask fans to bathe. She provided them with a full self-care diagram on Twitter, complete with advice for how to behave appropriately at the event, which took place at the end of February (thanks, TheGamer).

The infographic Takahashi shared covered how to properly care for one’s nails and the best way to bathe to eliminate body odor. It also reminded people to wear a mask and included other relevant pieces of personal safety information as well.

A move like this could easily come across as offensive, and some followers joined in by poking fun at the stereotypical anime fans.

“Anime fan has discovered personal hygiene! The world is becoming a better place,” one Twitter user said.

Takahashi’s fans mostly responded in a positive way, though. One said they couldn’t bathe due to a serious injury, so Takahashi recommended wipes and dry shampoo, a suggestion they responded to with gratitude. Most thanked her for taking the time to make the infographic and assured her they would refer to it before attending the concert.

Takahashi didn’t post a follow-up about whether her fans actually followed the infographic’s advice.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

