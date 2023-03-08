Open in App
Bethlehem, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Morning Call

Bethlehem won’t join lawsuits against landfill expansion, city officials say

By Lindsay Weber, The Morning Call,

2 days ago
Signs showing opposition to the Bethlehem Landfill expansion are displayed Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, during a public hearing at the Lower Saucon Fire Rescue building in Lower Saucon Township. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Bethlehem will not join a legal fight against the expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill in Lower Saucon Township, city leaders said Tuesday.

Bethlehem Landfill Co.’s efforts to expand into a forested area next to the facility has been met with opposition from residents, nearby municipalities and local organizations. Several are seeking party status to legally oppose the expansion, including Northampton County, Easton, Hellertown, St. Luke’s University Health Network and the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

But Bethlehem will not join them. Bethlehem solicitor John Spirk said that the city does not have a unique reason beyond just general opposition to a landfill that would allow them to qualify for party status.

“The people who have gotten party status are people who have got skin in the game,” Spirk said. “What you have to show is the landfill will cause greater harm than normal.

For example, he said, the expansion would affect the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, because a portion of the heritage trail that passes by the forested area that could become part of the landfill. And some of the other municipalities are located downstream from the landfill, which could affect their water supply.

“It really comes down to obviously not what we want the landfill to do or not — that’s not the lens by which I make decisions — it’s about what is the advice of the legal bureau,” Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds said.

Related Articles

Some local landfill opponents attended Tuesday’s meeting to implore the city to seek party status to oppose the landfill.

“I hope that the chapter this body takes is a chapter you can be proud of, that you can say we are going to face them head on,” said Victoria Opthoff-Cordaro, an organizer with Citizens for Responsible Development which is opposing the landfill expansion.

Spirk said the city could join and monitor administrative proceedings in front of the Department of Environmental Protection if the expansion is approved, but that the city is not in a position to seek party status right now.

Before 1998, Bethlehem owned the landfill, but sold it to a private corporation that year. As part of that sale agreement, the landfill could choose to buy the adjacent portion, which they are now attempting to expand onto, at any time, Spirk said.

The township will hold a series of hearings over the next few months on the proposed expansion. The township council voted in December to rezone around 376 acres of forested land next to the landfill from Rural Agriculture to Light Industrial, which paved the way for the landfill to expand.

A hearing in late February brought out nearly 200 people who wanted “status” in the case, which would allow them to ask questions, present arguments and appeal the township’s decision.

Morning Call reporter Lindsay Weber can be reached at liweber@mcall.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Delaware State newsLocal Delaware State
Tensions run high at Delaware Water Gap council meeting
Delaware Water Gap, PA4 days ago
Fugitive Pursued For Woman's Murder Shot Himself At NJ Turnpike Rest Stop, State AG Says
Cherry Hill, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Developer delays hearing for proposed Bethlehem Twp. Wawa complex
Bethlehem, PA1 day ago
Pennsylvania was a top state for hate group propaganda in 2022. Lehigh Valley plans to fight back.
Allentown, PA23 hours ago
Council shoots down development near lake in Carbon County
Jim Thorpe, PA1 day ago
Bethlehem planners consider pedestrian safety at proposed Sheetz
Bethlehem, PA1 day ago
Here is a look at contested 2023 primary races in Northampton County
Easton, PA2 days ago
After carbon monoxide leak at Allentown day care, Pa. giving certified providers 2 free detectors
Allentown, PA1 day ago
Logistics company in Lehigh Valley plans to lay off 107 workers, Pa. notice says
Kutztown, PA2 days ago
Allentown’s school board approves acting superintendent to remain in role
Allentown, PA1 day ago
International business issuing layoff at local office
Breinigsville, PA1 day ago
Northampton now has a paid fire service 24 hours, 7 days a week. Here's why
Northampton, PA1 day ago
Bath Borough Council hears complaints, announces upcoming events
Bath, PA2 days ago
No more mail-in applications for doe tags
Stroudsburg, PA1 day ago
Planned rehab of New Hope-Lambertville Bridge will impact you. Here's what to know now
New Hope, PA2 days ago
Car crashes into Saylorsburg flea market building
Saylorsburg, PA1 day ago
BBQ restaurant in Berks closes; owners continue to cater events
Blandon, PA2 days ago
Welder Sets Multiple Fires, Punctures 25+ Tires At Former LanCo. Employer: Police
Akron, PA1 day ago
Male Killed In Knights Road Crash At Bucks County Border
Bensalem Township, PA21 hours ago
US Marshals arrest two murder fugitives in King of Prussia
King Of Prussia, PA14 hours ago
Former Pa. nurse sues colleagues, claims he was drugged against his will: reports
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Camden, New Jersey home
Camden, NJ23 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Day parades postponed, others in NJ might be affected
Seaside Heights, NJ1 day ago
No jelly beans? Pa.’s Just Born isn’t making them for Easter this year
Bethlehem, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy