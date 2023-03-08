Open in App
Norfolk, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Hampton Roads Amazon delivery stations focus on inclusion, community

By Sandra J. Pennecke, The Virginian-Pilot,

2 days ago
Charles Cannon, senior regional operations manager for Amazon, explains part of the process for making sure orders are methodically fulfilled throughout the region. Sandra J. Pennecke / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Logistically speaking, Charles Cannon didn’t plan out his life, but it has all come together just as seamlessly as the four delivery stations he oversees for Amazon.

The Pittsburgh native and father of a 10-year-old daughter, Charlee, honed his skills for 11 years working for FedEx before relocating to Hampton Roads and joining Amazon seven years ago.

Now as the senior regional operations manager for Amazon, he oversees delivery stations in Chesapeake, Norfolk, Hampton and Richmond with 55 managers that report to him and 500 employees within his circle.

Referring to himself as a servant leader who makes time to mentor others, Cannon recently led a tour of Amazon’s Norfolk delivery station.

The first stop was just inside one of the entranceways where Cannon pointed out Amazon’s “affinity wall” highlighting the company’s 13 employee resource groups to bring its employees together. Common at larger companies, such resource groups are voluntary employee-led groups that can help workers feel connected and provide feedback.

“We focus a lot on inclusion and making sure that people have an understanding that you belong and have allies regardless of your background, nationality or sexual preference,” he said.

Groups include Glamazon, for members of the LGBTQ+ community; Amazon Women in Engineering; Indigenous at Amazon; and Mental Health and Well-Being.

Cannon is heavily involved in the Black Employee Network, which he said helps him as a leader because it gives him access to a community of other Black leaders who’ve gone through similar challenges. The group provides a forum to bounce ideas off one another.

It creates a network of support within the company in case any employee needs assistance, and enables employees to be their authentic selves, he said.

“The focus on community and family drives everything that we do,” he said.

Cannon said he has never seen this level of inclusivity at any other company. He credits Amazon leaders for making sure everyone knows they are empowered, their voice matters and the company is listening.

A stroll past the driver training room gave a glimpse of where 20-40 new drivers learn the ropes during the company’s hiring for its busier seasons.

Numerous employees were unwinding in the bustling break room, which includes vending machines, a basketball hoop and foosball game.

The multifaith room is meant to accommodate people of all religions and make sure they have an opportunity to express themselves, Cannon said. Another room offers a quiet and private place for breastfeeding mothers.

Stepping into the busy operational area, Cannon highlighted the green mile that runs all the way around the building.

As employees ready deliveries and load up trucks, the massive e-commerce business maintains its operations 22 hours a day.

Behind it all are leaders like Cannon who stressed the importance to continuously grow alongside the company, which changes from year to year.

“So you have to make sure that you have an understanding and a comprehension of what those changes are and not necessarily how they affect you, but how they affect your people,” he said.

Raised in an underserved community in Pennsylvania, Cannon earned his bachelor’s degree in 2005 in communications and journalism from Lock Haven University.

Eager to set and be an example for other Black men and women at Amazon, Cannon said he wants others to see that hard work can pay off.

“When I see a young Black man, I see myself. They may not see themselves, but I see myself,” he said. “I think Amazon is a unique opportunity that a lot of people just don’t know about. There’s no other place I would rather work.”

Let Inside Business know how your workplace is empowering employees by emailing inside.business@insidebiz.com .

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@insidebiz.com

