Raquel Leviss Finally Addresses Affair With Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Sandoval

“I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved,” Raquel said. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.” I would also like to understand the behavior of being attracted to a man who appears to dress from the Forever 21 festival collection.
Clean up coming in hot ! “I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes.” – Raquel Leviss .
Comments / 0