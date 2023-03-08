Melissa Gorga Details What Really Happened When Joe Gorga And Joe Giudice Reunited In The Bahamas

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- Season:13 -- Pictured: Melissa Gorga -- (Photo by: Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

It seems like the Gorgas just can’t keep the Giudice name out of their mouths. After many years of electrifying feuds , physical fights , and some of the lowest moments the Real Housewives of New Jersey have seen, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga still haven’t been able to get it right.

News broke during the summer of 2022 detailing Melissa and Joe’s big PR stunt before their sister’s wedding to Luis Ruelas . Apparently, a “tense” Housewives finale scene ended in fireworks and led to the Gorgas attempting to make everything about them once again. However, their absence clearly wasn’t enough to shake the RHONJ vet since she gave a special shoutout to her “chosen family” on her big day .

Since then, Teresa has revealed she has no plans on reconciling with her family . And even added that fans will not see another year of their family drama following Season 13’s conclusion. But with the drama that’s been brewing between Joe , Gia Giudice , and even Juicy Joe Giudice , I’m not sure I can give this classic feud up.

Recently, Joe Gorga reunited with his ex-brother-in-law , Juicy , in the Bahamas, where he currently resides . Of course, in true Gorga style, Joe and Melissa had the moment recorded (I’m sure by some random vacationer who had no idea who they were) and posted it all over their social media accounts. Tre and Gia slammed Joe Gorga for being “opportunistic” for posting the moment only to spite his sister.

Except now, in a new interview with E! News , Melissa is clapping back at her family members, calling them “sad” for thinking negatively of their brother and uncle.

“He showed up to the hotel we were at, we didn’t go look for Joe Giudice ,” Melissa said. “He obviously knew what hotel we were at.”

Melissa shared that Juicy Joe “showed up to where we were gambling” and noted their encounter was a complete surprise. “We were walking into a bar at the same time, and they saw each other,” she said.

She continued, “Thank god the two of them open arms, hugged it out. No mention of the past, no mention of Teresa , not even one word. No mention of her new man, zero. The two of them talked about what Joe’s doing for work, that their fathers both passed away. They haven’t seen each other in eight years.”

