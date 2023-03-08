Melissa Gorga Details What Really Happened When Joe Gorga And Joe Giudice Reunited In The Bahamas

Except now, in a new interview with E! News , Melissa is clapping back at her family members, calling them “sad” for thinking negatively of their brother and uncle.
“He showed up to the hotel we were at, we didn’t go look for Joe Giudice ,” Melissa said. “He obviously knew what hotel we were at.”
Melissa shared that Juicy Joe “showed up to where we were gambling” and noted their encounter was a complete surprise. “We were walking into a bar at the same time, and they saw each other,” she said.
She continued, “Thank god the two of them open arms, hugged it out. No mention of the past, no mention of Teresa , not even one word. No mention of her new man, zero. The two of them talked about what Joe’s doing for work, that their fathers both passed away. They haven’t seen each other in eight years.”
TELL US – ARE YOU HAPPY TO SEE JOE GORGA AND JOE GIUDICE REUNITED? DO YOU THINK THIS IS A GOOD THING FOR THEIR FAMILIES?
Comments / 0