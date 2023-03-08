Wavelength Names 2023 WAVE Grant Recipients

EXCLUSIVE: Wavelength, the production company behind such films as On Swift Horses and Cusp, has revealed the 2023 recipients of its WAVE Grant. Amanda Gordon, Karine Benzaria, Leena Kurishingal, Melina Kyomi Coumas and Neha Aziz each will receive $5,000 to create their first short film alongside production mentorship from Wavelength’s executive team. Read a bio for each recipient below.

The WAVE Grant, which stands for “Women at the Very Edge,” aims to help a first-time female or non-binary filmmaker of color with the production of their first short documentary or narrative film (under 30 minutes). In addition to the $5,000 grant, Wavelength will provide mentorship in the producing, development and post-production of the filmmaker’s story as well as fundraising and distribution strategy.

“Each year, we are in awe of the outstanding talent that the WAVE Grant attracts,” said Jenifer Westphal, Founder, CEO and Executive Producer at Wavelength. “This year’s class of filmmakers presented stories that are so wonderfully their own and are sure to inspire the admiration of perseverance and adversity.”

Here is more about each of this year’s WAVE recipients, from Wavelength:

Amanda Gordon is a Brooklyn-based filmmaker whose work explores self-acceptance through the lens of Black femmes. She received her BFA from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and is a content creator with over 200,000 subscribers on Youtube. Gordon aims to be a writer/director who creates compelling coming-of-age narratives featuring black women. Her short film Sugar Honey follows a Christian college student who attempts to become a sugar baby, desperate for money to pay her college tuition.

As a filmmaker, Karine Benzaria is influenced by her French-Colombian upbringing in America, drawn to characters that defy their mundane worlds, and seeks to pay homage to the magical realism of the cultures she was brought up in. Her recent credits include the 2023 SXSW-nominated film Breaking Fast with a Coca-Cola , which was written and directed by 2022 WAVE Grant recipient, Amy Omar. Benzaria is a 2023 Film Independent Producing Fellow and is developing a feature based on her short , Isabel & The Mail-Order Bride , which follows Lucia, an ambitious mail-order bride as she moves into her new husband’s home and discovers that she — and only she — can see his invisible wife.

Leena Kurishingal is a film graduate from Columbia College Chicago and a SAG-AFTRA performer of 17 years. Her credits include a one-hour sketch variety show pondering Indian identity for the stage called India & You: And Me. And Everybody. Kurishingal focuses on imperfect female characters, learning to thrive as such, and integrating Indians into the American cultural fabric. Her short film, No Escape , follows a woman named Nisha, who must fight the obstacles of her immigrant past in hopes of ever having an American future when her perfect romantic getaway in the woods is ruined by the appearance of the ominous “Indian Mother.”

Melina Kyomi Coumas is an award-winning filmmaker from O’ahu, Hawai’I, who now lives in Portland, Oregon. With a BA in Film Studies, she shoots primarily on celluloid film formats, particularly Super 8mm and 16mm. Her experimental works have screened locally and internationally, often exploring themes surrounding memory, identity, and perception. As a mixed-race filmmaker, she is passionate about representation on both sides of the lens. Her 16mm short film, Ocean Moon, Water Mother (海⽉ ⽔⺟) is about a woman being priced out of her family home on O’ahu, Hawai’i, and her decision whether to leave the islands for good or start anew with the help of an ancient island entity.

Neha Aziz is a Pakistani-American writer, film programmer, and podcaster living in Austin, TX. She currently works as a Film Programmer and Community Programs Director for the Austin Asian American Film Festival, Features Programmer for the Cleveland International Film Festival, and a Programming and Media consultant for rePRO. In 2021, she was named an iHeartRadio NextUP fellow for their inaugural podcast program for her show, Partition (limited series). Her short fillm So, That Happened marks her directorial debut and tells the story of Sheila and Imran, who haven’t seen each other since college, but when Imran moves back to Austin, an opportunity arises for the pair to get acquainted once more.

