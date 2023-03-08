Open in App
Double Cross On ALLBLK Exclusive Clip:

By Danielle Canada,

2 days ago

An ALLBLK series has a new episode premiering Thursday and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25lO6a_0lC0Vt7N00
Source: ALLBLK / Double Cross

As previously reported, “Double Cross” focuses on the vigilante wonder twins Eric Cross [Jeff Logan] and Erica Cross [Ashley A. Williams] who decide to take matters into their own hands after a sudden rise of sex trafficking in their neighborhood. Haunted by their past, they set down a path of their unique brand of justice.

Now all bets are off in season 4 which premiered Thursday, February 16.

A press release reports that the events of last season have left the Cross siblings in a crisis! Erica (Ashley A. Williams) found out the awful truth about the man she loves, Robin (Judi Johnson) is facing the reality of life behind bars and Eric’s (Jeff Logan) life lies in the balance. It seems all is lost, but the Cross siblings never give up.

This Season, the pressure is on…Erica must act quickly to keep the siblings intact, as they continue their quest to eradicate child trafficking…but this time starting at the top. However aiming high raises the stakes, making their mission more challenging than ever. And no good deed goes unpunished, as Nurse Brian (Faith Malonte) and Tiffany (Cameo Sherrell) continue with their mindless self-destructing antics and playing with fire…also known as the Cross family. Meanwhile, Detective Ryan (Darrin Dewitt Henson) is laser-focused and finally closing in on who was responsible for the human auction…but at what cost?

Returning cast members this season include Tremayne Norris(The Young and the Restless), Jasmine Brown (comedian and social media influencer @watchjazzy), Redaric Williams (The Young and the Restless), and Candice Van Beauty (Christmas Déjà Vu).

Double Cross Season 4 Clip

In a clip from Thursday’s new episode, we see Eric on the hunt to find Kenya but he’s having some trouble. The vigilante meets with Benny who doesn’t want to cooperate.

“You don’t get to come to my place of business and tell me to do a motherf****g thing, you ask, didn’t Gemini teach you some manners?” asks Benny who apparently has a deep history with the Crosses including Eric, his sister Erica and their mother Gemini.

Gemini Cross was Benny’s woman, but despite that history, he still won’t budge.

“I’m not telling you a motherf****g thing!” says the boss.

Take an exclusive look below.

Speaking of Gemini, if you watched the last episode then you know that Erica got the shock of her life when she and her mom came face to face.

After years of the Cross twins thinking that she was dead, Gemini Cross is alive and well and emotions are running high.

What do YOU think will happen next?

A new episode of Double Cross airs TOMORROW, March 8 on ALLBLK.

