Colorado State
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Colorado among 'least safe' states for campers

By Spencer McKee,

2 days ago

A data analysis recently released by Lawn Love takes a look at which states are the best for camping around the country. While Colorado ranked well, it didn't crack the top five.

To make their determination, the publication looked at 25 different metrics that fell into five categories – access, quality, supplies, safety, and affordability.

Ultimately, Colorado ranked 6th nationwide. While the state ranked high in categories of access (6th), supplies (4th), and affordability (8th), it ranked poorly in categories of quality (26th) and safety (37th).

In terms of the low 'safety' ranking, this category consisted of three metrics – total park deaths, natural hazards index, and phone coverage. Given that criteria, the low-ranking isn't that much of a surprise.

Colorado's landscape is rough and rugged, also playing host to a lot of extreme sports – in other words, there's quite a bit of risk when it comes to visiting parks in Colorado compared to those in other places around the United States. Are people dying while camping? Generally, no - they're participating in other activities that are more dangerous.

The natural disaster risk as a contributing factor to the low score makes sense, considering that wildfires have resulted in numerous instances where campers and hikers have been evacuated – sometimes by helicopter . Coupled with avalanche risk, mudslide risk, and weather-related hazards and it's not hard to make the argument that Colorado's campers should be prepared to encounter these scenarios (though these scenarios are still unlikely).

In regard to Colorado's cell phone coverage , there are large gaps in many of the state's more remote areas. This is why it's important to bring a GPS communication device, like the Garmin inReach , for use in emergencies.

Thankfully, for a prepared camper, most of these risks are avoidable.

Nationwide, the top state for camping was determined to be California, while the worst state was North Dakota.

Find the full analysis here .

Do you feel safe camping in Colorado? Let us know in the comments.

