Second public hearing on Dakota Pacific project tonight at Ecker Hill Middle School

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The second Summit County Council public hearing on Dakota Pacific’s development agreement for the Park City Tech Center will take place tonight, March 8.

This could be the final public hearing on the controversial project before the Council votes on the issue.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Ecker Hill Middle School auditorium, located at 2465 Kilby Road in Park City, and adjourn by 8:30 p.m.

To avoid congestion from the end of the school day, Summit County has previously recommended that those attending the public hearing park at the Ecker Hill Park and Ride and use the underpass to get to the school.

For more information on the meeting and virtual attendance options visit summitcounty.org .

