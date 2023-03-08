Open in App
Park City, UT
See more from this location?
TownLift

Second public hearing on Dakota Pacific project tonight at Ecker Hill Middle School

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMBJI_0lC0JvAd00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The second Summit County Council public hearing on Dakota Pacific’s development agreement for the Park City Tech Center will take place tonight, March 8.

This could be the final public hearing on the controversial project before the Council votes on the issue.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Ecker Hill Middle School auditorium, located at 2465 Kilby Road in Park City, and adjourn by 8:30 p.m.

To avoid congestion from the end of the school day, Summit County has previously recommended that those attending the public hearing park at the Ecker Hill Park and Ride and use the underpass to get to the school.

For more information on the meeting and virtual attendance options visit summitcounty.org .


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Mayor calls for togetherness in 2023 State of Park City address
Park City, UT1 day ago
High winds kills power for thousands along the Wasatch Front
Sandy, UT20 hours ago
A year in review, the 2023 Resort Report looks at the Western market
Park City, UT19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A look back at the flooding of 1983 as Utah gears up for heavy spring runoff
Salt Lake City, UT15 hours ago
Salt Lake City looks at major projects to reunite East and West
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Residents, businesses clean up after wild, windy day across Utah
Sandy, UT21 hours ago
A Woman in Salt Lake City, Utah, Recently Celebrated Turning 102 Years Old
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Wind advisory in effect for parts of Utah
Brigham City, UT15 hours ago
A year after demolishing the Utah Theater, Hines is set to miss first development deadline
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Elementary students point BB guns at other Clearfield students, school claims
Clearfield, UT14 hours ago
Another big storm set to bring rain, snow in Utah; flooding possible in some areas
Salt Lake City, UT17 hours ago
Utah officials prepare ahead of time for possible floods in spring runoff
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
The Cure is coming to Salt Lake City on North American tour
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Relentless Winds Along the Wasatch Front
Salt Lake City, UT15 hours ago
Jack in the Box restaurant coming to northern Utah
Layton, UT2 days ago
Provo Canyon closed for 24 hours due to avalanche
Provo, UT12 hours ago
Draper Police Warn of Illegal Steel Traps Found Along Jordan River Trail
Draper, UT2 days ago
SNAPPED: Oh deer! Wasatch County officers rescue animal from geothermal hot pot
Park City, UT1 day ago
Petition to build a bunny hill for Park City children circulating
Park City, UT5 days ago
'Mormon and Western Histories in Transition' on Wednesday's Access Utah
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Boing! World's Biggest Bounce Park coming to Utah
Orem, UT17 hours ago
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Weber Canyon backcountry avalanche (Updated)
Park City, UT1 day ago
Wind advisories extended as gusts of up to 50 mph expected through afternoon
Salt Lake City, UT21 hours ago
From pre-k to high school, a breakdown of Park City area schools
Park City, UT5 days ago
CHICKENED OUT: Fab Fowl From Layton to Lehi
Lehi, UT17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy