The Texas Rangers right-hander appears to be on track for the start of the regular season.

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom threw another batting practice session on Wednesday, marking the fifth time he’s thrown from a mound at Spring Training.

The Rangers have been cautious with the pitcher they committed $185 million to in the offseason, ever since he arrived at camp on Feb. 14 and reported left side discomfort.

Wednesday’s 35-pitch session came on a day in which the Rangers were preparing to play at the Arizona Diamondbacks , the final game before the Rangers get their first off-day from spring games.

He faced a couple of hitters including Jonah Heim, Josh Smith, and Yoshi Tsutsugo during Wednesday's batting practice.

deGrom has already thrown four times from a mound during Spring Training — three bullpen sessions and one batting practice. The minimum the Rangers want their pitchers to throw before a spring training game is two bullpen sessions and a batting practice session.

Given the Rangers’ investment in deGrom, they haven’t revealed the plan for him to pitch in a spring game, though general manager Chris Young said there is a schedule mapping out deGrom’s preparation for Opening Day .

It’s just not clear when he might take the mound in a spring game. But the Rangers have said he is still on time to be ready.

deGrom has maintained that if this was the regular season he could pitch.

deGrom’s five-year deal was the largest contract the Rangers have ever given a pitcher. At 35, he’s one of six projected starters that is over the age of 30.

