'He Is a Force': Damian Lillard Praises Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic rookie and 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero is averaging 20 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 59 games this season.

ORLANDO - When the Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero No. 1 overall last June, it came as a shock to nearly everybody around the league.

Including Banchero, who told Yahoo Sports back in July "I was a little surprised they [Magic] called."

But that was then, and now Banchero is not only the current favorite to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, but is also cementing himself in Magic history.

“He is the number one pick," Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said. "He is a force and you have to address him and deal with him. I think he will continue to get better. He will continue to understand how to use what he can do to empower and make everyone out there better. That’s his first year. That development will continue to happen. I think he has had a very good season.”

Despite the three-point loss to Portland, Banchero joined exclusive company with his 12th 25+ point game this season - tying Dennis Scott for the second-most by a Magic rookie.

"I'm impressed every time I see him play," Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said postgame . "He seems to have a ton of confidence out there and he scores at all three levels...He handles the ball like a point guard, which puts you in a lot of different tough predicaments with him handling and coming off pick-and-rolls with small guys setting it ... He's just kind of a matchup nightmare."

February marked Banchero's third straight Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month, joining Shaquille O'Neal as the only players in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

Through 59 games, the 20-year-old is the only rookie this season to rank in the top-five in points (1st), assists (3rd) and rebounds (4th).

Heading into the season with the league's third-youngest roster, many expected a similar result to last season's 22-win campaign.

But with the impact Banchero has made, along with strides from other key roster pieces, Orlando's 27 wins has already surpassed the projected preseason win total .

“They trust me,” Banchero said after last Monday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans. “They trust me to make the right play. I don’t take that for granted. I don’t take it lightly. I take it seriously. I just want to win."

Banchero and company are back in action tomorrow night at home against the Utah Jazz. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

