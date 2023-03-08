Thomas Rhett Pens Adorable Tribute To Wife & Kids: 'Y’all Run The World'
By Kelly Fisher,
2 days ago
Thomas Rhett paid tribute to the most important women in his life to celebrate International Women’s Day on Wednesday (March 8). The “ Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings) ” artist posted a heartwarming family photo on Instagram, capturing himself with his wife, Lauren Akins , and the couple’s four young daughters: Willa Gray (7), Ada James (5), Lennon Love (2) and Lillie Carolina (1).
Rhett wrote in his caption that he’s “outnumbered and I wouldn’t have it any other way. happy international women’s day!! y’all run the world. 💪” See Rhett's adorable photo and tribute to Akins, Willa, Ada, Lennon and Lillie here:
The “Where We Started” artist and his wife, longtime sweethearts, tied the knot in October 2012. Rhett shared as the couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in 2022 : “10 years with my best friend. [Lauren Akins] I legit don’t know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel. I could not a dreamed up a better life if I tried. 10 years and 4 kids later I love you more every single day. I love you so much! Happy anniversary babe❤️”
