Thomas Rhett Pens Adorable Tribute To Wife & Kids: 'Y’all Run The World'

By Kelly Fisher,

2 days ago
Thomas Rhett paid tribute to the most important women in his life to celebrate International Women’s Day on Wednesday (March 8). The “ Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings) ” artist posted a heartwarming family photo on Instagram, capturing himself with his wife, Lauren Akins , and the couple’s four young daughters: Willa Gray (7), Ada James (5), Lennon Love (2) and Lillie Carolina (1).

Rhett wrote in his caption that he’s “outnumbered and I wouldn’t have it any other way. happy international women’s day!! y’all run the world. 💪” See Rhett's adorable photo and tribute to Akins, Willa, Ada, Lennon and Lillie here:

Rhett has often proved that he’s the ultimate girl dad, sharing adorable photos of his family on holidays, sharing backstage moments, milestones as his daughters grow up and more. He also shows that he and Akins make the perfect team to raise the girls (including with the hand-written note she left for her family when she was out of town, leaving directions for the girls to get ready for school).

The “Where We Started” artist and his wife, longtime sweethearts, tied the knot in October 2012. Rhett shared as the couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in 2022 : “10 years with my best friend. [Lauren Akins] I legit don’t know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel. I could not a dreamed up a better life if I tried. 10 years and 4 kids later I love you more every single day. I love you so much! Happy anniversary babe❤️”

