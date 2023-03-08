Open in App
Aiken, SC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Aiken Standard

Hotel Aiken cosmetic issues to be addressed within 90 days

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdOnk_0lC00wyg00
Aiken Economic Development Director Tim O'Briant addresses the Design Review Board Tuesday evening. (Matthew Christian/Aiken Standard) Staff Photo by Matthew Christian

The appearance of the Hotel Aiken will improve within 90 days.

The Aiken Design Review Board voted 4-1 Tuesday upon the motion of Ben Lott and a second by John McMichael to approve the maintenance plan outlined by Aiken Economic Development Director Tim O'Briant to address the structure's cosmetic issues during the meeting.

Katy Lipscomb was the no vote. After the meeting, she said she had voted no because the hotel's owner, the Aiken Municipal Development Commission and potential future owner, the city, had had enough time to address the cosmetic issues and she didn't want to wait any longer for the issues to be addressed.

O'Briant said the plan included repairing a large hole in the roof and replacing any broken windows in the building within 90 days. He added he planned to engage Glenn Keyes, a historical architect based in Charleston, to evaluate the best means to clean the exterior of the building and whether it would affect the structure to remove the decayed awnings and porch structure from the building within 90 days.

He said the funding for the repairs and the engagement of Keyes would come from his budgeted departmental funds.

O'Briant is expected to return to the Design Review Board by its June 6 meeting and update the board on progress on the cosmetic issues affecting the structure.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charleston, SC newsLocal Charleston, SC
Body found in Hardeeville identified as missing Columbia woman
Hardeeville, SC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City Leader helps former WJBF Meteorologist remove thousands of bees from property
Augusta, GA16 hours ago
Former Augusta Commissioner Andy Cheek dies
Augusta, GA15 hours ago
Small town of Little Mountain is growing
Little Mountain, SC1 day ago
Residents call for more security at North Augusta recreational center
North Augusta, SC1 day ago
What is it about the Alex Murdaugh case that has people so fascinated? One expert explains
Columbia, SC14 hours ago
‘I suggest you read the Constitution’ Harpootlian addresses Murdaugh’s appeal process
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Lexington Medical Center First in State to Receive Electrophysiology Accreditation
West Columbia, SC17 hours ago
Local defendant lands in prison for $100M false tax filing
Augusta, GA2 days ago
UPDATE: Fire at Aiken Pizza Hut is out
Aiken, SC2 days ago
‘Disrespected’: South Carolina student’s parents suing over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation
Lexington, SC21 hours ago
Aiken Fest is back for third year
Aiken, SC2 days ago
Judge’s Own Legal Story Unfolded
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Two people treated for gunshot wounds in Aiken County
North Augusta, SC1 day ago
I-TEAM | Death of a politician: Family finds deceit in Cherokee
Augusta, GA1 day ago
The I-20 bridge: The long and winding road to completion
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Have you seen these stoplight cameras in Lexington? Here's what they do.
Lexington, SC3 days ago
Suspect wanted after Augusta shooting kills an unidentified male victim
Augusta, GA18 hours ago
Student caught with handgun at Glenn Hills High School
Augusta, GA16 hours ago
Aiken County deputy terminated following officer-involved shooting
Warrenville, SC1 day ago
Augusta men sentenced to prison for shootout that caught Postal Service driver in crossfire
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Off-duty deputy finds truck that was stolen in Burke County
Waynesboro, GA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy