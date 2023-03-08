Hotel Aiken cosmetic issues to be addressed within 90 days

Aiken Economic Development Director Tim O'Briant addresses the Design Review Board Tuesday evening. (Matthew Christian/Aiken Standard) Staff Photo by Matthew Christian

The appearance of the Hotel Aiken will improve within 90 days.

The Aiken Design Review Board voted 4-1 Tuesday upon the motion of Ben Lott and a second by John McMichael to approve the maintenance plan outlined by Aiken Economic Development Director Tim O'Briant to address the structure's cosmetic issues during the meeting.

Katy Lipscomb was the no vote. After the meeting, she said she had voted no because the hotel's owner, the Aiken Municipal Development Commission and potential future owner, the city, had had enough time to address the cosmetic issues and she didn't want to wait any longer for the issues to be addressed.

O'Briant said the plan included repairing a large hole in the roof and replacing any broken windows in the building within 90 days. He added he planned to engage Glenn Keyes, a historical architect based in Charleston, to evaluate the best means to clean the exterior of the building and whether it would affect the structure to remove the decayed awnings and porch structure from the building within 90 days.

He said the funding for the repairs and the engagement of Keyes would come from his budgeted departmental funds.

O'Briant is expected to return to the Design Review Board by its June 6 meeting and update the board on progress on the cosmetic issues affecting the structure.