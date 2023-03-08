Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
Inside The Suns

Suns Hope to Keep Winning Streak Alive vs Thunder

By Donnie Druin,

2 days ago

The Phoenix Suns play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder later tonight.

Who: Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns
When: Wednesday, March 8 at 7 pm MST
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ
Spread (via SI Sportsbook ): Suns -13.5

The Phoenix Suns (36-29) play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder (31-24) in what will be Kevin Durant's home debut since joining the team.

He's fairly excited to play in front of a packed Footprint Center.

"I'm glad I was able to get a couple on the road to get my feet wet because I know it's going to be loud in there," said Durant at Tuesday's practice. "I'm looking forward to our fans. I know they can't wait to see us out on the floor. I'm looking forward to getting back home for a couple of days."

The Suns are riding a three-game winning streak and have won their last six-of-eight as the Thunder roll into town. After experiencing a five-game losing streak, OKC has turned things around as of late with a three-game winning streak entering Wednesday, most recently defeating the Golden State Warriors 137-128 last night.

Oklahoma City is tied for the No. 10 seed in the West, 15 games back from first place.

Their 118.4 offensive points per night ranks only behind the Sacramento Kings for most in the NBA. The Thunder are tied for third in steals per night with 8.4 but are also top five in fouls per game with 21.4.

We'll see if Phoenix's No. 4 rated defense (111.1 points allowed per night) can counter their offensive output.

The Thunder are led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is top five in the NBA with 31.2 points and 1.7 steals per game. He also leads OKC with 1.1 blocks per game and has registered back-to-back 30 point games.

Josh Giddey is fresh off his seventh career triple-double with a 17-11-17 line in the win over Golden State.

The Suns emerged victorious in their last meeting, a 124-115 win on Friday Feb. 24. Isaiah Joe led all players in scoring with 28.

Phoenix hopes they can continue their winning ways and establish their first four-game winning streak since early January.

