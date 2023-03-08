Wes Goodwin Updates Clemson's Outside Linebacker Position Battle

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin updated the current situation at outside backer for the Tigers.

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin met with the media for the first time this spring on Tuesday, following Clemson’s second spring practice.

Goodwin covered a number of subjects around the defense , but perhaps the biggest storyline this spring is centered around the Tigers finding a pass rush. With Trenton Simpson, Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, and KJ Henry all off to the NFL, Goodwin has a ton of production to replace.

One of the positions most affected by the loss of the aforementioned players is outside linebacker. Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. have the inside locked down, but it will fall to a number of younger players to step up on the outside.

“I think TJ Dudley, Wade Woodaz, throw Kobe McCloud in the mix too,” said Woodin

“Really excited about Wade and the experience he got last year. The game wasn’t too big for him. TJ’s a guy who just loves being out there on the grass, being in the weight room, he just loves it. He just can’t get enough of football and has the dog mentality every day.”

Dudley and McCloud are both exciting prospects, but Woodaz is the only one of the players mentioned by Goodwin that has a good chunk of playing time. In 2022, Woodaz tallied 20 tackles, 5.5 for a loss including 1.5 sacks. He saw the field a ton in Clemson’s Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee and showed flashes of the dynamic player he can be.

As for defensive end, Goodwin was much more hesitant about naming names.

“There’s a lot of guys. Who knows how that position is going to shake out? There’s a lot of guys getting looks in there.”

Wednesday will be day three of Clemson’s fifteen-day spring, culminating with the spring game on April 15th in Memorial Stadium.

