Lakers News: Latest Update On LeBron James Rehab From Foot Injury

Here's what we know about LeBron's rehab.

Lakers superstar LeBron James injured his right foot on February 26 against the Dallas Mavericks. Late last week, the team provided an update, saying he suffered a right foot injury, and that he would be reevaluated in three weeks .

However, we now have an even newer update, courtesy of Shams Charania of The Athletic . He reported on Monday that the rehab has already begun for James, although it's still too early to know when he'll make a return.

"The Lakers said last Thursday that James’ right foot tendon injury will be re-evaluated in three weeks. I’m told he has begun his rehab, but that it is still too early to tell when exactly he’ll return. We will continue to monitor."

While this update doesn't provide much, it is nice to know that things seem to be on schedule. The Lakers are continuing to remain afloat in the Western Conference playoff picture without James , but they'd love to be healthy before playoff time.

The Lakers have only played one game this season with their new-look team, and that was a 120-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans before the All-Star break.

Then, D'Angelo Russell went down with an ankle injury, and LeBron suffered his foot injury shortly after. Heck, even Mo Bamba suffered an ankle injury that has him on the sidelines.

The Lakers will continue to push forward without LeBron, but ideally, he gets back with more than enough time to build some chemistry with his new teammates before postseason time. And, of course, this team needs to actually get to the postseason before even worrying about chemistry.