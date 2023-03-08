ACI Survey: Many Spring Cleaners Planning to Spring Clean More This Year

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--

Nearly three-quarters of Americans plan to spring clean at least once a year. And 45 percent of them plan to clean and organize more this year.

These are just a few of the findings from the American Cleaning Institute’s (ACI) annual spring cleaning survey.

And what’s at the top of chore chart for spring cleaners this year?

Washing windows (75%), cleaning behind furniture (74%), cleaning appliances (71%), washing bedclothes and linens (70%) and scrubbing the floors (69%) represent the priorities for Americans’ deep cleaning plans this year, according to the survey conducted by Wakefield Research for ACI.

When choosing cleaning products to tackle spring cleaning, Americans who spring clean view effectiveness as the most important quality (28%), followed closely by multi-purpose attributes (20%) and cost (16%).

“For many Americans, spring cleaning represents prime time for tackling grease, grime and grout,” said Brian Sansoni, ACI’s Senior Vice President, Communications & Outreach. “We’re opening the windows and getting rid of a winter’s worth of dust and dirt.”

What’s Your Spring Cleaning Plan?

Whatever your spring cleaning priority is, Sansoni says it’s smart to have a plan in place.

“If one room at a time is your style, decide on the order. Generally, it’s best to do the rooms that need the most work or get the most traffic first. That way, if your cleaning plans get derailed, you can still be proud of what you’ve accomplished.”

Spring Clean Safely and Effectively

“Make sure you have the right product for the right task and use the right amount and use it the right way,” Sansoni advises. “Make sure you read the product label for safety and usage information. And always keep these products out of sight and out of the reach of small children.”

ACI’s website features a Spring Cleaning Strategy guide and Quick Spring Cleaning Tips to help all households get a head start on their cleaning tasks.

ACI also offers specific guidance that can help Americans tackle those top priority areas of the home:

Ahead of National Cleaning Week this spring, held March 26 – April 1, 2023, visit the ACI website to learn more about the annual tradition of spring cleaning: https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/nationalcleaningweek.

About the Survey

The American Cleaning Institute Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research ( www.wakefieldresearch.com ) among 1,000 nationally representative US adults ages 18+, between February 17th and February 23rd, 2023, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted to ensure an accurate representation of US adults ages 18+.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

The American Cleaning Institute ® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org ) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry ® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.

