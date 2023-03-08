Cowboys Cap Moves: Gallimore - Cut or Keep?

Neville Gallimore has been labeled a primary cap cut candidate for the Dallas Cowboys but new free agency intel suggests he might a role in the team's defensive future.

We've seen the suggestions that the Dallas Cowboys should part ways with Neville Gallimore, and we've never quite understood them.

Would you rather have Gallimore and all of his promise ...

Or have $2.7 million in room?

As Dallas works to get back under the NFL's 2023 salary cap ( currently over $16 million north as the new year looms), a look at the financial picture hints to some that defensive tackle Gallimore could be a prime candidate for new employment with the team poised to save over $2.7 million upon his departure.

But a report hints that Gallimore's potential might buy him another year at The Star.

"Cowboys are not expected to release DT Neville Gallimore, sources tell The Score," Jordan Schultz wrote. "Dallas views the 26-year-old Gallimore as an ascending player and has high hopes for him moving forward."

We will disagree with the characterization of Gallimore as "ascending.'' But otherwise?

A third-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2020, Gallimore last year ended up picking up 28 tackles (four for a loss). An elbow injury in his sophomore season prevented him from capitalizing on his freshman momentum, playing only 164 snaps in 2021.

He struggled to reclaim his prime role on the defense upon the in-season arrival of Jonathan Hankins and the rise of sophomore Osa Odighizuwa. Rock bottom perhaps came when the Ottawa native was held out of the Cowboys' Wild Card victory over Tampa Bay as a healthy scratch.

With the 31-year-old Hankins set to hit free agency, the Cowboys should be interested in developing an affordable project like Gallimore, who is about to enter the final year of his affordable contract.

There are other cut candidates that actually give Dallas overall savings, and there are contractual moves at the ready to create cap room as well.

