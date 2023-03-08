Wedge Bounce: One of the Most Misunderstood Concepts in Golf

In a new video from our partners at TXG, the guys explain wedge bounce and how amateurs can find the right fit for their game.

One of the most misunderstood concepts in golf is the bounce on wedges. Do everyday golfers understand what bounce is best for them?



This week the guys from Tour Experience Golf , a Club Champion company, walk through what larger wedge-bounce numbers mean vs. smaller numbers. Higher numbers, in general, might be better for high handicappers, because you don't have to strike the ball as purely. But high-bounce wedges also lack the options for the creativity that can be achieved in low-bounce wedges.

Watch the full video above, and look for more from TXG coming soon to SI Golf.