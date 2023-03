pmg-va.com

Satan group movie night goes without incident By John Barnhart Staff Writer johnbarnhart@ bedfordbulletin.com, 3 days ago

By John Barnhart Staff Writer johnbarnhart@ bedfordbulletin.com, 3 days ago

The After School Satan Club family movie night at Jefferson Forest High School’s auditorium took place without incident Saturday night, February 25. The organization had ...