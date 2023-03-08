Open in App
Bedford, VA
See more from this location?
pmg-va.com

Council gives blessing to bond deal

By John Barnhart Staff Writer johnbarnhart@bedfordbulletin.com,

3 days ago
Bedford Town Council gave its approval for the Virginia United Methodist Housing Development Corporation, a non-profit, to issue tax exempt bonds through the Harrisonburg Redevelopment...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Harrisonburg, VA newsLocal Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg Fire Department installs sprinkler systems at two city fire stations
Harrisonburg, VA1 day ago
A Century-Old Trout Hatchery in Virginia Is Making Waves
New Castle, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rockingham County Planning Commission approves rezoning request for Massanutten Village
Massanutten, VA3 days ago
Fire on Lindsay Road displaces residents
Gordonsville, VA15 hours ago
Critics question Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center move, citing costs, capacity
Lyndhurst, VA2 days ago
Auto parts maker to establish North America HQ in Salem
Salem, VA1 day ago
Due South BBQ in Christiansburg closing
Christiansburg, VA2 days ago
Time’s up: Ten days pass, homeless remain at B Street encampment in Waynesboro
Waynesboro, VA3 days ago
Waynesboro: Sixth-grader arrested for bringing weapon on school property
Waynesboro, VA11 hours ago
Once and future
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Update: Parent of unidentified child located
Lynchburg, VA1 day ago
Spotswood HS placed on brief lockdown
Penn Laird, VA2 days ago
Food Lion opens new Virginia store
South Boston, VA3 days ago
VIDEO: Crews fight destructive house fire in Bedford County
Bedford, VA3 days ago
Ace Biscuit and Barbecue closing its doors
Charlottesville, VA9 hours ago
Staunton family back in their forever home after fire destroys house in Jan
Staunton, VA3 days ago
Looking back at Blizzard of 1993 as this March turns colder
Roanoke, VA2 days ago
Shots heard ’round the city
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Craigsville dog euthanized by shelter; owner was waiting for paycheck to pick up pet
Craigsville, VA3 days ago
State police look into more than $400,000 loss at Radford's Kollmorgen
Radford, VA2 days ago
Man shot by police was hoping to see sick father “one time” before going to jail
Charlottesville, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy