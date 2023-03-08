Tiger Woods’ Ex Goes to Court to Have Her NDA Scrapped

Joe Skipper/Reuters

Tiger Woods’ now-ex-girlfriend wants the non-disclosure agreement she was “aggressively enforced” to sign revoked in part because of the Speak Out Act, which prevents the enforcement of NDAs in instances of sexual assault or harassment. Although she hasn’t formally accused Woods of sexual assault or harassment, Erica Herman has filed the court documents so she’s able to speak on her past relationship without retaliation. The two dated for nearly six years, and she signed the NDA in August 2017. Herman was most recently seen by the scandal-ridden golf star’s side in August 2022 at the U.S. Open tennis tournament. The two technically haven’t publicly announced their split—but consider this the announcement.

