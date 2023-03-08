Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
TheDailyBeast

Tiger Woods’ Ex Goes to Court to Have Her NDA Scrapped

By Alec Karam,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggq0i_0lBziOI800
Joe Skipper/Reuters

Tiger Woods’ now-ex-girlfriend wants the non-disclosure agreement she was “aggressively enforced” to sign revoked in part because of the Speak Out Act, which prevents the enforcement of NDAs in instances of sexual assault or harassment. Although she hasn’t formally accused Woods of sexual assault or harassment, Erica Herman has filed the court documents so she’s able to speak on her past relationship without retaliation. The two dated for nearly six years, and she signed the NDA in August 2017. Herman was most recently seen by the scandal-ridden golf star’s side in August 2022 at the U.S. Open tennis tournament. The two technically haven’t publicly announced their split—but consider this the announcement.

Read it at New York Post

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York State newsLocal New York State
AOC mocked on Twitter after the Democratic socialist bragged about squashing Amazon HQ in Queens
Queens, NY6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tiger Woods' ex Erica Herman claims in lawsuit she was tricked to leave home and subsequently locked out
Hobe Sound, FL2 days ago
Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend tricked into leaving his home, locked out amid messy split: court docs
Jupiter, FL2 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck settle on prominent $64M LA billionaire’s mansion
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA9 hours ago
Woman allegedly held captive in locked trailer for 4 years
Houston, TX16 hours ago
Punches thrown, chaos erupts aboard Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas
Dallas, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy