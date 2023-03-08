SF Supervisor Stefani announces run for state Assembly

District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani speaks at the opening of Francisco Park in 2022. Craig Lee/The Examiner

Months after winning a second term on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Catherine Stefani has her eyes set on the state Assembly.

Stefani announced Wednesday that she is running for the seat currently held by Assemblyman Phil Ting, who will reach his term limit in 2024.

Stefani was uncontested in her bid for a second term on the Board of Supervisors last November and will immediately return to the campaign trail in search of a spot in the state Assembly representing the 19th Assembly District

In the announcement posted on her social media pages, the politically moderate Stefani touted much of the same work she did while running for supervisor.

A former deputy district attorney in Contra Costa County, Stefani has worked in San Francisco City Hall for more than a decade. She was an aide to the Board of Supervisors from 2007 to 2016, then served as San Francisco County Clerk until 2018.

A staunch advocate for gun control, Stefani volunteered for Moms Demand Action and has championed the issue while on the Board of Supervisors.

“As the next assemblymember, I will be a tough voice for public safety, a tireless advocate for ending gun violence, and a fierce champion to create housing for everyone,” Stefani's statement read. “I have the experience, the track record, and the policy know-how to get things done.”

Then-Mayor Mark Farrell appointed Stefani in 2018 to his former seat on the Board of Supervisors after he was appointed as mayor. Later that year, Stefani won a tightly contested race to secure a full term as District 2 supervisor. She ran uncontested in 2022.

Stefani’s announcement is the first step in what is likely to be a long campaign that draws several candidates.

The race could prove to be a test of how well her moderate politics play in a district larger than her supervisorial borders, which encompass the Marina, Cow Hollow and Pacific Heights. The 19th District stretches across the entire western half of the City of San Francisco and into Daly City and Colma.