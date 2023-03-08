Open in App
Colorado State
FadeawayWorld.net

Gilbert Arenas Reveals The Reason Why David Stern Suspended Him For 50 Game

By Orlando Silva,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BVoU_0lBziAvy00

Gilbert Arenas recalled the circumstances that led to his 50-game suspension over 10 years ago.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Gilbert Arenas was one of the most controversial players the NBA saw in the 2000s and early 2010s, as the former Washington Wizards star had a troubling tenure in the league.

A lot was said about his gun episode many years ago, and Arenas recently cleared the air on that, revealing the real reason why David Stern gave him a 50-game suspension.

"The real story is, I got bullied into 50 games. Again, I've never been suspended for guns in the locker room, because they couldn't prove that those were my actual guns in the locker room. My crime was, I said, those were my guns. I claimed them. What I got suspended for was detrimental to the team, because when the media was attacking me, like Ja [Morant], I was reacting emotionally. You're attacking my character, not knowing what the fuck was going on, and I was acting out."

"It was all to get me out of the media because the story was too big for one or two games. I said, "f*ck you, this is not how this works." So they decide to say, 'you're gonna take it, you're not going to the players' association and fight this. [They were] David Stern and Adam Silver. They said, 'you're gonna take 50 games or I'm gonna come after your contract."

Arenas explained that one player had loaded guns on NBA property twice, and he was suspended for two and then three games, which didn't sit well with him. He called that out, but the late David Stern wasn't having any of that.

"I've never gotten suspended for guns in the locker room," Arenas said. "I guess that you see 50 games as the benchmark because that's what I got."

"Unloaded gun in the locker that was there, it's only two games. Maybe one game of suspension. I'm not taking no 50 games, so we were going back and forth about what the rules said and what they're trying to do."

In the end, he had no choice but to accept the 50 games and remain away from his team for this long period. There are many versions of this situation, with some saying Arenas placed four unloaded guns in front of Javarris Crittenton's locker room, others said Crittenton pulled his gun out and loaded a chamber, and some even say they pointed at each other.

Gilbert Arenas Explains Why His Gun Situation Was Different Than Ja Morant's

This was a terrible situation for everybody, but Gil must have learned something from that. He has discussed the ongoing Ja Morant situation, even joking about it , but Gil has sent serious messages about it.

He explained why his situation was different from Ja , who can be sidelined for weeks, according to recent reports. The talented point guard is now investigated by the NBA and Colorado police , and depending on what they find, things could be really troubling for him.

Ja has stated he's trying to get help to get better, but it remains to be seen what kind of help he's getting and if that will work for the controversial player.

