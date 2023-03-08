Open in App
California State
Athlon Sports

Adam Schefter Says One Outcome Is 'Increasingly Likely' Regarding Aaron Rodgers

By Lauren Merola,

2 days ago

Aaron Rodgers' darkness retreat came and went without much clarity on whether or not he will call it a career in the NFL. After his meeting with the New York Jets in California on Wednesday, Rodgers still hasn't narrowed down his options.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rodgers can make one of three decisions about his career, which is not new information from before Rodgers entered his darkness retreat.

"Aaron Rodgers, ultimately, has to make the decision about whether or not he's going to play," Schefter said. "I think the most likely options for Aaron Rodgers at this time are No. 1, he decides he wants to play for the New York Jets in which case, he would go to the Green Bay Packers and say, 'I would like to be traded to the New York Jets.'

"He still could retire. There was a school of thought this week, as recently as this week, that that was still a primary consideration on the table."

The somewhat surprising tidbit came when Schefter discussed the other possibility, that Rodgers could return to the Green Bay Packers for a 19th season.

"He could always go back to Green Bay but it's increasingly likely, looking like Jordan Love will be the quarterback for the Packers in 2023," Schefter said.

Rodgers met with Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, the only team member the quarterback has any familiarity with. Hackett was Rodgers' offensive coordinator for three seasons in Green Bay, assisting Rodgers to two MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.

"Love Hack. Hack is my guy," Rodgers said on 'The Pat McAfee Show' in January. "Love him and Megan and the kids. They're really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun. He made the weeks fun."

With Love seemingly set to start in Green Bay, it's becoming increasingly likely that Rodgers signs with New York if he doesn't retire.

