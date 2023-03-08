Open in App
Columbia, SC
See more from this location?
Gamecock Digest

How To Watch: South Carolina vs USC Upstate

By Andrew Lyon,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmXzP_0lBzhrPe00

South Carolina's Baseball program travels back to Greenville for a midweek matchup with the USC Upstate Spartans.

After continuing their winning streak over in-state teams on Tuesday night with a victory over the Citadel Bulldogs , Mark Kingston and the South Carolina Gamecocks will make the trip back to a familiar place when they take on the USC Upstate Spartans later tonight. The Gamecocks will head on up to the Greenville to play the Spartans in Fluor Field, home of the minor league team the Greenville Drive, and the same place where South Carolina played the Clemson Tigers in game two of their series this past weekend.

Unlike the Gamecocks, USC Upstate has hit a bit of a skid in the non-conference portion of their schedule, heading into tonight's matchup the losers of four straight contests. Though they're around .500 at this point in the season, the Spartans are capable of hanging tough with the bigger in-state baseball programs, as they defeated Clemson in a similar type of matchup this past week.

Based on their stats, the Spartans seem to be a team that carries a go-big-or-go-home type of approach at the plate, as their primary starters to this point of the season collectively have a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 1.71, not usually something a team wants to see from their batting lineup. The Spartans biggest threat in the lineup is fourth year infielder Grant Sherrod , who's batting .351 at the plate, having hit three homers and batted in a team-leading 15 runs in 37 at-bats.

On the mound, USC Upstate hasn't faired much better, posting a team ERA of 5.71 in thirteen games, but are expected to start right hander Mathieu Curtis , who in nine and two-thirds innings has given up just two earned runs and ten hits in total. Considering the Gamecocks' lack of games away from Founders Park, this is sure to be a uniquely challenging matchup, but at the same time, should be handled well due to both their familiarity with the ballpark and the pitching depth they possess, with left hander Matthew Becker getting the start for South Carolina.

How To Watch: South Carolina vs USC Upstate

  • Gameday: Wednesday, March 8th, 2023.
  • Game time: 6:30 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Stadium: Fluor Field (Greenville, SC)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Report: Gamecocks In Contact With Transfer Forward Josh Cohen
Columbia, SC16 hours ago
2024 RB Schedules Unofficial Visit to South Carolina
Columbia, SC10 hours ago
Trio of Gamecocks Expected to Return for Another Season
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gamecocks Have Potential to Create Elite Offensive Tackle Duo
Columbia, SC1 day ago
How Shane Beamer & Co. Discovered Mario Anderson Jr.
Columbia, SC20 hours ago
No. 14 LSU Takes on South Carolina in SEC Opening Weekend
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
SEC Tournament Preview: South Carolina Vs Ole Miss
Columbia, SC2 days ago
DEVELOPING: Cutter Boley Planning Visit To South Carolina
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Can any team stop the Gamecocks?
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Dabo Swinney and Garrett Riley Comment on Clemson's Running Backs
Clemson, SC19 hours ago
ICYMI: Former Gamecock Star Allisha Gray Gets Contract Extension
Columbia, SC18 hours ago
Alex Huntley Has Chance To Fill Leadership Role
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Shane Beamer Expects Continued Progression From Nick Emmanwori
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Former Gamecock Chris Silva Shows Out Against NBA G-League Ignite
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Dabo Swinney once declared he’d quit if players got paid — Clemson now has a fancy NIL facility
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Historic Greenville-Pickens Speedway in South Carolina under contract
Easley, SC1 day ago
South Carolina Home to One of the Best Soul Food Restaurants in the U.S.
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
South Carolina couple hits lottery jackpot at Union store, officials say
Union, SC2 days ago
Changes announced for two South Carolina radio stations ahead of election season
Spartanburg, SC5 days ago
Firefighters battle blaze at Greer restaurant
Greer, SC1 day ago
Fans camp out in downtown Greenville ahead of concert
Greenville, SC16 hours ago
Lexington Medical Center First in State to Receive Electrophysiology Accreditation
West Columbia, SC18 hours ago
South Carolina Bakery Named The Best Donut Shop In The State
Gaffney, SC3 days ago
Clemson University Police warns of new alcoholic mixed drink called ‘borg’
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Legendary news anchor returns to celebrate WIS 70th anniversary
Columbia, SC2 days ago
South Carolina giving $1.3 billion in incentives to Scout Motors
Blythewood, SC1 day ago
GSP airport announces new airline, nonstop destinations
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Fort Jackson recruit who hijacked a Columbia school bus found not guilty by reason of insanity
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?
Asheville, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy