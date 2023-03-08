How To Watch: South Carolina vs USC Upstate

South Carolina's Baseball program travels back to Greenville for a midweek matchup with the USC Upstate Spartans.

After continuing their winning streak over in-state teams on Tuesday night with a victory over the Citadel Bulldogs , Mark Kingston and the South Carolina Gamecocks will make the trip back to a familiar place when they take on the USC Upstate Spartans later tonight. The Gamecocks will head on up to the Greenville to play the Spartans in Fluor Field, home of the minor league team the Greenville Drive, and the same place where South Carolina played the Clemson Tigers in game two of their series this past weekend.

Unlike the Gamecocks, USC Upstate has hit a bit of a skid in the non-conference portion of their schedule, heading into tonight's matchup the losers of four straight contests. Though they're around .500 at this point in the season, the Spartans are capable of hanging tough with the bigger in-state baseball programs, as they defeated Clemson in a similar type of matchup this past week.

Based on their stats, the Spartans seem to be a team that carries a go-big-or-go-home type of approach at the plate, as their primary starters to this point of the season collectively have a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 1.71, not usually something a team wants to see from their batting lineup. The Spartans biggest threat in the lineup is fourth year infielder Grant Sherrod , who's batting .351 at the plate, having hit three homers and batted in a team-leading 15 runs in 37 at-bats.

On the mound, USC Upstate hasn't faired much better, posting a team ERA of 5.71 in thirteen games, but are expected to start right hander Mathieu Curtis , who in nine and two-thirds innings has given up just two earned runs and ten hits in total. Considering the Gamecocks' lack of games away from Founders Park, this is sure to be a uniquely challenging matchup, but at the same time, should be handled well due to both their familiarity with the ballpark and the pitching depth they possess, with left hander Matthew Becker getting the start for South Carolina.

How To Watch: South Carolina vs USC Upstate

Gameday: Wednesday, March 8th, 2023.

Wednesday, March 8th, 2023. Game time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Stadium: Fluor Field (Greenville, SC)

Fluor Field (Greenville, SC) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

