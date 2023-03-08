Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Trade Rumor Swirling About Dallas Cowboys, Star Wide Receiver

By Milo Taibi,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFqjC_0lBzhn7y00

It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beef up their receiving depth this offseason.

The team has been tied in recent weeks to wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandin Cooks. What's more, Dallas will have to account for the potential loss of pass-catching tight end Dalton Schultz via free agency.

The latest wideout connected to Mike McCarthy's club is DeAndre Hopkins. According to Johnny Venerable, Dallas is monitoring the trade market of the five-time Pro Bowler.

Hopkins alluded earlier this week to his potential new home in Dallas. On an Instagram Live stream with former Cowboy Dez Bryant, Hopkins remarked "What's happening? I keep hearing y'all say my name around here. What's up? Talk to me."

The Cowboys already have CeeDee Lamb, who appears capable of becoming a franchise player for years to come.

But the 23-year-old could use a stronger supporting cast, and the opportunity to play alongside a modern great like Hopkins would massively beneficial to Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott alike.

Hopkins is under contract for the next two seasons, making $19.45 million in 2023. The Arizona Cardinals' reported asking price for him is at least one second round draft pick.

For the considerable lift he'd provide to the Cowboys, that price tag may prove reasonable to Jerry Jones and company.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Tony Pollard In, Ezekiel Elliott Out?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Cowboys awarded multiple compensatory draft picks
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Trade Target Ramsey ‘Next Stop is Cowboys,’ Predicts Dez
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Breaking: Jets, Ravens Have Agreed To Notable Trade
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Report: Buffalo Bills Expected To Part With Two Starting Defenders
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Lakers fans are freaking out over Jayson Tatum’s Lakers tweet
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Minnesota Vikings reportedly expected to cut 2-time Pro Bowler in coming days
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Steelers Reportedly Releasing Player Who Never Suited Up For Team
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
NFL Insider Believes Two Eagles Stars Will Sign Elsewhere
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL15 days ago
Eagles rumors: Better options for Philly than trying to acquire Derrick Henry
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Cowboys Reportedly Make Significant Decisions On 2 Star Players
Dallas, TX19 hours ago
Buccaneers Star Reportedly Expected To Test Free Agent Market
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Ben Affleck’s $7 Million Imitation Plantation in Georgia Was Reportedly Built on Unmarked Slave Graves
Riceboro, GA1 day ago
Green Bay Packers Reportedly Make Decision About David Bakhtiari
Green Bay, WI17 hours ago
Report: 'Real Possibility' That Vikings Release 1 Longtime Star
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Rumors Swirling That Another Top-Five Draft Pick Could Be Traded
Chicago, IL14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy