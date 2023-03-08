Trade Rumor Swirling About Dallas Cowboys, Star Wide Receiver

It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beef up their receiving depth this offseason.

The team has been tied in recent weeks to wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandin Cooks. What's more, Dallas will have to account for the potential loss of pass-catching tight end Dalton Schultz via free agency.

The latest wideout connected to Mike McCarthy's club is DeAndre Hopkins. According to Johnny Venerable, Dallas is monitoring the trade market of the five-time Pro Bowler.

Hopkins alluded earlier this week to his potential new home in Dallas. On an Instagram Live stream with former Cowboy Dez Bryant, Hopkins remarked "What's happening? I keep hearing y'all say my name around here. What's up? Talk to me."

The Cowboys already have CeeDee Lamb, who appears capable of becoming a franchise player for years to come.

But the 23-year-old could use a stronger supporting cast, and the opportunity to play alongside a modern great like Hopkins would massively beneficial to Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott alike.

Hopkins is under contract for the next two seasons, making $19.45 million in 2023. The Arizona Cardinals' reported asking price for him is at least one second round draft pick.

For the considerable lift he'd provide to the Cowboys, that price tag may prove reasonable to Jerry Jones and company.