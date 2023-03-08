Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
What to do for St. Patrick's Day in Kansas City

2 days ago
Cheers to beer (some of it might be green).

We’re starting to see green . The countdown to St. Patrick’s Day is on, and we’re here to make sure your calendars strike gold with things to do.

Downtown Overland Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade | Route begins at 79th Street and Floyd Street | Saturday, March 11 | 10 a.m. | Free | Bring the whole family to celebrate, followed by celebrations at local restaurants.


Snake Saturday Parade | Find the route | Saturday, March 11 | 11 a.m. | Free | Participate in family-friendly Irish fun in the Northland.

Snake Saturday | Flying Horse Taproom, 600 E. 63rd St., KCMO | Saturday, March 11 | 12 p.m. | Free | Start the celebrations early with green beer and Irish whiskey.

St. Patrick’s Day at McFadden’s | 1330 Grand Blvd., KCMO | Friday, March 17 | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. | $0+ | Chow down on unlimited green pancakes and beer for $10, plus participate in a scavenger hunt for the chance to win $300.

Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade | Begins at Linwood Boulevard and Broadway Boulevard | Friday, March 17 | 11 a.m. | Free | This parade is one of the most popular in KC, concluding with festivities in Westport.


Irish Hooley | The Well, 7421 Broadway St., KCMO | Friday, March 17 | 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m. | $10 | Listen to live music while enjoying Reubens and Irish cocktails.

St. Patrick’s Day Party | Howl at the Moon, 1334 Grand Blvd., KCMO | Friday, March 17 | 5 p.m. | $10 | Try a Lucky Charm shot or $4 green beer drafts.

St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl | Atomic Cowboy, 4144 Pennsylvania Ave., KCMO | Saturday, March 18 | 1 p.m. | $24-$29 | Celebrate with free shot vouchers and drink coupons around Midtown.

Paddy’s Day Party | The Fontaine, 901 W. 48th Pl., KCMO | Saturday, March 18 | 9 p.m. | Free | Make sure you have on your best green outfit for the festivities.


St. Patrick’s Sunday Bingo | Red Crow Brewing Company, 1062 W. Santa Fe St., Olathe, KS | Sunday, March 19 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Free | Feeling lucky? Check out this bingo event to test your chances.
