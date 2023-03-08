What to do for St. Patrick's Day in Kansas City

Snake Saturday | Flying Horse Taproom, 600 E. 63rd St., KCMO | Saturday, March 11 | 12 p.m. | Free | Start the celebrations early with green beer and Irish whiskey.
St. Patrick’s Day at McFadden’s | 1330 Grand Blvd., KCMO | Friday, March 17 | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. | $0+ | Chow down on unlimited green pancakes and beer for $10, plus participate in a scavenger hunt for the chance to win $300.
Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade | Begins at Linwood Boulevard and Broadway Boulevard | Friday, March 17 | 11 a.m. | Free | This parade is one of the most popular in KC, concluding with festivities in Westport.
Irish Hooley | The Well, 7421 Broadway St., KCMO | Friday, March 17 | 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m. | $10 | Listen to live music while enjoying Reubens and Irish cocktails.
St. Patrick’s Day Party | Howl at the Moon, 1334 Grand Blvd., KCMO | Friday, March 17 | 5 p.m. | $10 | Try a Lucky Charm shot or $4 green beer drafts.
St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl | Atomic Cowboy, 4144 Pennsylvania Ave., KCMO | Saturday, March 18 | 1 p.m. | $24-$29 | Celebrate with free shot vouchers and drink coupons around Midtown.
Paddy’s Day Party | The Fontaine, 901 W. 48th Pl., KCMO | Saturday, March 18 | 9 p.m. | Free | Make sure you have on your best green outfit for the festivities.
St. Patrick’s Sunday Bingo | Red Crow Brewing Company, 1062 W. Santa Fe St., Olathe, KS | Sunday, March 19 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Free | Feeling lucky? Check out this bingo event to test your chances.
