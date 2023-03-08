Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
CBS Denver

Molly Brown House makes list of best places to celebrate Women's History Month

By CBSColorado.com Staff,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUPX7_0lBzhhpc00

Molly Brown House makes list of best places to celebrate Women's History Month 00:25

The Molly Brown House is getting some attention this International Women's Day. The historic spot has made the list of the best places to celebrate Women's History Month according to U.S. News and World Report .

CBS

The list names the museum because it dispels many of the myths about the famous suffragist, including her real name which was Margaret Brown. She is well known as the "Unsinkable Margaret Brown."

The publication also emphasizes her philanthropy including raising $10,000 from the first-class passengers to give to those who lost everything when the Titanic sank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AG2U_0lBzhhpc00
CBS

The Molly Brown House is located at 1340 Pennsylvania Street in Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Newly restored Black American West Museum welcomes visitors on Saturdays
Denver, CO10 hours ago
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Hot Dogs
Denver, CO18 hours ago
Blake Street changed to Tooley Street leading up to St. Patrick's Day
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Colorado city among 'least rude' in nation
Denver, CO2 days ago
Are people already waiting in line for Casa Bonita to reopen?
Denver, CO21 hours ago
Colorado's Mount Evans name change hits mysterious snag in final hour
Denver, CO1 day ago
Big Weekend: Catch ‘Breaking Bad’ Guys at a Colorado Liquor Store on March 11
Centennial, CO1 day ago
Fort Collins St. Paddy’s Day Parade Was Amazing and Sorely Missed
Fort Collins, CO2 days ago
Full list of concerts at Empower Field at Mile High for 2023
Denver, CO1 day ago
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 10-12
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado-Based Movie Theater Chain Abruptly Goes Out of Business
Arvada, CO2 days ago
The Cure announce Colorado return with summer concert
Denver, CO1 day ago
3 of the Best Jobs Available to Denver Residents
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver has its first 6 p.m. sunset since October
Denver, CO1 day ago
6 people were living in bridge tunnel at I-70 flyover
Wheat Ridge, CO9 hours ago
Record-breaking listing: See inside $18M Commerce City home
Commerce City, CO17 hours ago
This Shop Serves The Best Donuts In Colorado
Lakewood, CO2 days ago
Someone in South Denver seems to be poisoning prairie dogs, but nobody knows who
Denver, CO14 hours ago
The fight to save Denver’s last mobile home parks
Denver, CO3 days ago
Golden West’s assisted living closure has left residents scattered across Colorado and beyond
Golden, CO3 days ago
Best Hash Brown Restaurants in Boulder
Boulder, CO3 days ago
Modern Market Eatery to Open First Location in Aurora March 10
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Georgetown police says no charges to be filed if stolen famous artwork returned
Georgetown, CO8 hours ago
Coach Prime visits state Capitol to meet Gov. Polis and other state leaders
Boulder, CO12 hours ago
Left Hand Brewing makes cameo in "Star Trek: Picard" episode
Longmont, CO15 hours ago
Longmont community helps build neighborhood for homeless veterans
Longmont, CO10 hours ago
These '80s bands are playing a totally tubular show at Fiddler's Green
Greenwood Village, CO4 days ago
These are the Busiest Highways in Colorado
Grand Junction, CO1 day ago
‘Broiling wet’ summer on the way for Colorado, Farmer’s Almanac says
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy