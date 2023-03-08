Look: Stefon Diggs Raises Eyebrows With Cryptic Tweets

With the start of NFL free agency a week away, it seems like rumors have emerged that just about every player could be on the move this offseason.

Star Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is no exception. Smoke has swirled around the possibility of the Pro Bowler seeking a trade since his sideline blowup during the Bills' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round.

Diggs is certainly not doing anything to quiet that speculation.

On Wednesday morning, Diggs tweeted a series of cryptic messages with no context.

"Don't take things personal from people you don't know personally," he first wrote.

About a half hour later, he tweeted "It's just business, don't take it personal."

Diggs concluded the thread with one more message: "That's what they say at least."

Diggs could be talking about pretty much anything. Naturally, though, NFL fans have reacted to his posts by speculating that it means he wants out of Buffalo.

"Sigh. Looks like my Diggs Buffalo jersey has to be swapped out next season," one fan responded . "Still gonna root for my favorite player. Just wish it could have been different."

Many fans of other teams replied with their best recruiting pitches.

Diggs has already been traded once in his NFL career after he expressed displeasure with his situation with the Minnesota Vikings. He has thrived on the field since arriving in Buffalo, logging at least 100 receptions and making the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons with the team.

Diggs has three seasons left on the four-year, $96 million deal he signed with the Bills in 2022. So it's unlikely that he's going anywhere.

But we will keep an eye on Diggs' social media account just in case.