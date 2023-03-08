Open in App
Youngstown, OH
See more from this location?
WFMJ.com

Rail safety resolution asks that state, local governments receive notification of transportation of hazardous materials

By Grace Christopher,

2 days ago
Two state representatives are calling on Congress for action addressing rail safety. State Reps. Monica Robb Blasdel (R-Columbiana County) and Lauren McNally (D-Youngstown) provided sponsor...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Norfolk Southern CEO won’t support railway safety bill
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Rail unions tell Biden officials that workers have fallen ill at Norfolk Southern derailment site
East Palestine, OH9 days ago
Leaked audio reveals US rail workers were told to skip inspections as Ohio crash prompts scrutiny to industry
East Palestine, OH8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Railroad CEO, Senators, government responders to testify at Senate hearing on East Palestine derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA12 hours ago
Texas and Michigan officials say they didn’t know water, soil from Ohio train wreck would be transported into their jurisdictions
East Palestine, OH13 days ago
Quick-thinking 10-year-old escapes potential kidnapping by asking cashier to pretend to be his mom
Pottstown, PA4 hours ago
NBC News: 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia won't face any charges
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Prosecutors ask judge to reject motions from East Liverpool January 6th suspect
East Liverpool, OH1 day ago
Federal judge rules Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act unconstitutional
Springfield, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy