A welfare check on Tuesday led to the discovery of three dead bodies in Roxbury.

Police entered the home at 37 Justine Place in the Succasunna section and discovered the bodies of Peter and Kellie Ventricelli, along with their 16-year-old son.

County officials say there is no danger to the community at this time.

The Roxbury School District confirmed the loss of one of its students in a statement and is offering support resources for students and staff.