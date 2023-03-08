Jack Daniel's Whiskey Is Apparently Spreading an Uncontrollable Fungus in Tennessee

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When we think of Jack Daniels, the appearance of a rich brown whisky comes to mind. The smooth flavor enhances any cocktail. But what if we told you that Jack Daniel’s could be linked to fungus?

TikTok content creator @brutamerica made a video about how Jack Daniel’s distillery spreads uncontrollable fungus in Tennessee. Whoever heard of such a thing?

According to the video by @brutamerica, the Jack Daniels distillery is spreading the fungus through the ethanol and alcohol vapors from the oak barrels housing the whiskey. The fungus covers everything it touches outside, including cars, homes, and plants. The residents want a filtration system installed in the distillery, but Jack Daniels says it would negatively impact the taste of the whiskey. But we think it’s unfair the residents have to deal with the fungus, especially the added cost of removing it from their homes.

Let’s see what the TikTokers have to say about it. User @Nate asked, “How would filtering the air leaving a factory affect the taste of the whiskey in the barrel? Sounds like an excuse to avoid the added cost.” @chopawamsic2020 replied, “It forces more alcohol to evaporate and pulls stronger from the barrel. Get too strong, and whiskey gets nasty.” @Bobby’s Papercraft remarked, “Big companies will never accept responsibility.” @OurDailyBran admitted, “I toured the distillery several years ago, and the barrel rooms were SO pungent.”

Well, it seems there are conflicting opinions, but that’s to be expected. We hope that a resolution to this situation can be found to make all parties involved happy. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @brutamerica’s TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll learn next.

