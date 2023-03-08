When is the NFL draft? Dates, times, location, TV channels, order, top picks for event

The NFL draft has become a huge spectacle, attracting people to the event in person and to their television sets to get a glimpse of the next potential stars in the league and on their favorite team.

The event has morphed into a 3-day event for the NFL, and the lead up to it grows every year with more and more NFL mock draft projections, rankings and analysis before the actual picks are made.

Here's what you need to know to be prepared for the 2023 NFL draft, which could be a critical one for the future of many NFL franchises (as every NFL draft is).

When is the 2023 NFL draft?

The 2023 NFL draft will be held from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29.

The first round is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. MST with the second and third rounds slated for Friday at 5 p.m. MST. The event is scheduled to conclude with the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. MST.

Where is the 2023 NFL draft?

The NFL recently started holding the draft in different locations, with this year's event scheduled for the area around Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 2022 draft was held at Caesars Forum in Paradise, Nevada.

The 2024 NFL draft will be held at Campus Martius Park in Detroit.

What channel is the 2023 NFL draft on?

You have options to watch the NFL draft, with ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network airing coverage of all seven rounds and ESPN Deportes covering the event in Spanish.

ESPN Radio will also air audio coverage of the event, while ESPN+ will provide additional content.

What is the 2023 NFL draft order?

1. Chicago Bears

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)

6. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers via Dolphins via Broncos)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Note: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick.

How long do teams have to make their NFL draft picks?

In the first round, teams can take up to 10 minutes for each selection.

That shortens to seven minutes per pick in the second round, while teams gets five minutes per choice in Rounds 3-6.

The final round of the draft goes quickly, with teams allotted just four minutes per pick.

USA TODAY Sports projected the Top 5 picks to be QB Bryce Young from Alabama, QB C.J. Stroud from Ohio State, OLB/DE Will Anderson from Alabama, DE Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech and DT Jalen Carter from Georgia in its latest NFL mock draft.

It had CB Christian Gonzalez from Oregon going No. 6 overall and QB Will Levis from Kentucky at No. 7.

The rounded out the Top 10 with QB Anthony Richardson from Florida, OT Peter Skoronski from Northwestern and CB Devon Witherspoon from Illinois.

