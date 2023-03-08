Open in App
Boston, MA
Police investigating after person shot in Dorchester

By Bryan Lambert,

3 days ago

Police are investigating after a man was shot in broad daylight Wednesday just feet away from a playground.

Police arrived at a home on Thetford Avenue at approximately 10:38 a.m., a Boston Police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

Responding officers found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Their wounds are considered non-life-threatening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1GIr_0lBzZN9g00

Video from the scene showed a large home roped off with police tape not far from a playground. Detectives were also spotted collecting evidence near a white sedan with Pennsylvania plates that was parked outside.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

