Woman Shares the (Literal) Dark Side of Painting Furniture Black

This woman painted a dresser black, which looked great, but she discovered that you need to clean it more often than she thought. If you're considering painting furniture in your home, here's what you need to know.

Painting anything black is worth the hassle to some. This woman has no regrets. She loves the color, but it's a lot of work. She has to clean it more often than she would like and dust it more often than she would like--and that's because black shows off dust and dirt very easily! But despite this, she still thinks painting furniture black was worth all of her hard work.

She even said, "Can’t stop, won’t stop though," @ Kelby Mayberry .

Commenters appreciated the honesty.

"Truth," @ HerBlackHome agreed.

"Living this life right now. Though my navy wall is doing the same," @ ourroguehome shared.

You can't just paint furniture black and be done with it. Painting a piece of furniture black isn't as simple as spraying some paint on and letting it dry--it requires some prep work. If you think the all-black look is pretty, be prepared to clean it more often to keep it looking that way. You can also check out some preventive dust sprays , too.

If you have a dark wood or black piece of furniture and have wanted to try out the trend but aren't sure if the upkeep will be worth it, we recommend giving a preventive dust spray a shot! They're great for keeping any surfaces nice and shiny as long as they're regularly applied (once every few weeks).

