Meghan and Harry's Kids Now Officially Recognized as Prince and Princess

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 's kids' Royal titles have been up in the air for months, but the Sussexes have now made their heart's desire clear -- they want their kids to be recognized as tied to the throne, which King Charles is now officially honoring.

H and M revealed Wednesday they christened their daughter, Lilibet , last week here in California ... during an intimate, private ceremony in Montecito. In the announcement, the couple noted Lilibet was blessed, and will henceforth be known, as "Princess Lilibet" -- a new update to how she's been referred to, publicly, up until now.

The young princess was christened by Rev. John Taylor , the Archbishop of Los Angeles as revealed by People Mag . Another interesting nugget ... apparently, Charles, Camilla , William and Kate were invited, but did not attend.

It's unclear when the invite was extended, but it was sent.

In light of Meghan and Harry now using their daughter's birthright title -- something she was legally afforded when Charles ascended to the throne -- Buckingham Palace has responded ... and says its website will also be updated with those titles for Lilibet and Archie .

While Harry and Meghan haven't said anything about their son, specifically, it seems BP is taking this move as clear evidence they want both their kids to enjoy their Royal titles ... so instead of calling them Master Archie and Miss Lilibet, they're now Prince/Princess, officially.

Charles hadn't said much about the titles -- there were reports he was eager to slim down the number of titles and to keep them inside the family (the working family, it seems) ... and that he was supposedly considering stripping Archie and Lilibet of their status. But, he never did it.

In fact, one could argue Charles has been playing things by ear as Harry and Meg have rolled out project after project -- culminating with him inviting them to his coronation, despite them bashing him and the institution. In response, they've played their own hand.

Looks like the Royals are trying to play nice ... at least from the outside looking in.

