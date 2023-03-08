Listening to This Scottish Toddler Fawn Over Her Manicure and Pedicure Is Like Instant Happiness

As our kids get older and start learning about all of the different ways they can express themselves, it's so much fun to see what little things help them feel more confident. For some kids, it's learning how to do their own hair, or wearing their favorite outfit. Others get a lot out of being able to paint their nails any color they want — boys and girls alike.

Truly, there's nothing like having a fresh manicure and pedicure, and if anybody knows it, it's @ivythescottishtoddler on TikTok. In this video, she just got her nails done, and she is feeling herself!

In the video, she's showing off her brand new blue mani/pedi, and she is really loving it. And as cute as she and her nails are, what we truly cannot get over is her adorable Scottish accent.

"Mommy, I got my toes done and my nails," she says in the sweetest little voice. The way she repeats the word "pedicure" is simply too much.

Everyone in the comments seems to be on the same page we are, because the vast majority of them are all focused on her accent.

"I think every toddler should come with a Scottish accent. This is the most adorable child," one person wrote.

Another commenter added, "how do I get my baby to have a Scottish accent?" This is a great question that we would also love the answer to.

This little girl should be very proud of her nails... and the fact that she made so many people's days just by being herself. If only all children came with a cute accent!

